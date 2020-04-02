Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump's usual crowing will have cost him some votes.
Don't give them back by emulating him. Apart from other reasons not to, such as common courtesy.
Complaints ought to be limited to those who have never made a mistake.
Like me!
The airline pilot had just seen a plane blown out of the sky over Tehran, and he had a question for air controllers: “Is our course O.K.?” “Yes,” he was told. “I don’t think there will be any problem for you.” “God forbid!” the pilot said. https://t.co/0e2rg3GZeJ— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 5, 2020
This Ipsos poll is a fascinating and terrifying insight. Basically, the disinfo over the summer has worked. Voters are more confused and polarised on climate science than ever. We are in a bad place. https://t.co/sWBLEzbO4k via @brisbanetimes— Ben Eltham (@beneltham) February 4, 2020
Good article about an aspect of Yang's campaign I hadn't considered.https://t.co/oksNtDD3ei— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) February 4, 2020
Exclusive by Natasha Bertrand & Mona Zhang @ Politico.com, Feb. 3
The associate, Andrey Kukushkin, is awaiting federal trial for alleged campaign finance violations.
A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
Although Iraqi authorities insist they don't know who has killed more than 500 protesters, evidence points to the PMU and specific parts of the PMU; who gave the order? Who approved assassinations of dozens of activists? AAH, KH, Badr, Khorasani? https://t.co/8rQr4OAxH8— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) February 3, 2020
Though Oprah Winfrey pulled her support for the film, early reviews have been strong for the controversial new release https://t.co/SsH4JrLDOn— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 3, 2020
By Alberto Luperon @ LawandCrime.com, Feb. 2
[....] They only brought up a case that had nothing to do with “criminal justice form” in any meaningful sense of the word [....]
The ex-New York mayor gets in the sandbox with the disparager-in-chief.
By Christopher Cadelago @ Politico.com, Feb. 2
[....] Bloomberg adviser Tim O'Brien lobbed another insult at Trump on MSNBC. "What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card," O'Brien cracked.
Midnight Special
A Cancer Patient Stole Groceries Worth $109.63. She Was Sentenced to 10 Months. https://t.co/9HYEzwJvG8— Bill Hyers (@HyersBill) February 2, 2020
Have you noticed long lines while picking up your prescriptions?— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 2, 2020
Pharmacists in more than 24 states are sounding the alarm. They say medication errors have become more likely because of staffing cuts and pressure to meet corporate performance metrics. https://t.co/3wZ2025EAN
he's Pew's Senior Demographer:
Watch the income distribution in America change pic.twitter.com/C5nYHXDQVe— Conrad Hackett (@conradhackett) January 29, 2020
*nice* twitter thread, with charts, by an MIT visiting economist, starting here:
Retail apocalypse is real. It's amazing what a sudden stop in retail employment growth it produced nationally.— Arindrajit Dube (@arindube) February 1, 2020
The Bloomberg tax plan aims to raise $5 trillion. More from @jordanbjackson @mel_holzberg: https://t.co/QdEEP2lQaP— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 1, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
It has to be said that it is ridiculous to allow Iowa to remain the lead state in the primaries.
You cower before Trump and default to the position that no matter what evil Trump commits, Progressives are always in the wrong.
If Trump is re-elected, it will because that is what the country has become.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:34pm
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/race/news/2016/02/05/130647/what-about-white-voters/
Democratic candidates are not going to get the majority of the white vote
Obama lost the white vote by 20%.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 4:48pm
I don't get why you think that matters. 90% of 12.7% of the population is significantly less votes than 40% of 73% of the population. You think black people should get some award for being 90% democrats?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:23pm
Oh, look at desert man, pulls out some Bayesian logic & thinks he rules the internet for the day...
(hmmm, guess he does. Nate Silver'd approve.)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:53pm
I'm pointing out that the Presidential election can be won without winning a majority of the white vote. Democrats are already reaching out to white voters. It is unlikely that Democrats will win the majority of the white vote in 2020. If Democrats only rely on the white vote, they will not win the Presidency.
Edit to add
Impact of black voter turnout
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/11/how-can-democrats-get-the-black-turnout-they-need-in-2020.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:12pm
If Democrats only rely on the white vote, they will not win the Presidency.
If democrats only rely on the black vote it will be a landslide republican victory that makes McGovern's numbers look great. Even if the black turnout is 100%
he 2016 turnout for blacks was higher than the 04 turnout. Of course you're going to get numbers like that if you compare any presidential vote to the two elections with the first black man running for president. Black turnout hasn't really dropped. It's returned to normal levels we've seen when a black man isn't the democratic candidate. I doubt we'll ever see black turnout that high even when the second black man runs for president. Getting 1 or 2% of the white suburban women to switch to the democrats probably results in more votes than increasing the black turnout 5%. And that's probably easier to accomplish. with the sexist Trump as the republican candidate
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:51pm
Blacks have to vote 80-85%+ for Democrats to be viable in Presidential campaigns.
Start working on the medal.
Edit to add:
John Kerry won 84% of the black vote in Ohio
Barack Obama won 97% of the black vote in Ohio
John Kerry did not win the Presidency
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:15pm
Democrats have to get about 40% of the white vote to be viable in presidential elections. And that's a far larger number of votes than democrats get from blacks. Democrats have to get votes from both white and black people. But most of the votes they get will come from whites. It's simple math not algebra or calculus. How did you ever graduate from elementary school?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:50pm
I would like to add, if you're talking the vote for president: especially in certain states. States with demographics kinda like: Iowa.
Is like I facetiously said in the first comment on PP's post here, same old same old, over and over and over. He has a
dreamdelusion that there is no Electoral College.
PA, MI, WI, FL:
(note: no mention of NYC, Chicago, Baltimore, St. Louis, Memphis, New Orleans....
Detroit and Flint and Miami and Milwaukee? Yes!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:25pm
Or states like California where the Asian population is more than twice the black population, not to even mention Hispanics. The demographics of each state make this a more complex conversation. I just thoought trying to get into that more complex conversation with rmrd would be a waste of time so I kept it simple
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:36pm
But what would go with my point here: California will not matter in the 2020 presidential election, only purple or swing states count. California is going to be blue in the presidential even if every single black and Asian person stays home. To talk GOTV to communities with high percentage of Afro Americans is absurd, Trump's opponent's campaign will only care about them in a few select swing states. To talk about the presidential race as if nationwide demographics matter is absurd, especially this time.
Matters in House races. Senate races more like presidential...
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:48pm
Imo you're making the same error that rmrd is making. Those small swing states only matter because a huge state like California is blue. Just like the small black vote only matters because 40% of whites vote democratic. They all matter for the win.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:58pm
As I said, blacks have to go > 80% for the Democrats to win the national election. They need catering just like Iowans.
Buttigieg and Sanders may win in Iowa and New Hampshire, but crash and burn in South Carolina and more diverse states. Sanders had four years to get his act together racially and failed. We will see if ethnic minority voters shift after the wins in mostly white states.
Latinos need some Democratic love as well.
Whites who are still on the fence regarding Trump are going to be more like Susan Collins than Jennifer Rubin. White people appalled by Trump have already peeled off.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 9:57pm
Strawman argument
Who said that we had to pick California?
You argue that something bad could happen if we pick another state
But we see the clusterfuck that Iowa just performed
Iowa made Democrats a laughing stock
Iowa lost the right to be the first primary
Even without the app and no phone system backup, their Caucus makes no sense.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:15pm
Strawman argument
Who said that we had to pick California?
You argue that something bad could happen if we pick another state
No one said we had to pick Callifornia. I never suggested it. I've never argued that something bad would happen if we picked another state. But it's good that you're at least labeling your strawman arguments before you post them.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:00am
I was thinking of going HUH? a strawman? where?. But you did it so much better than I would have.
(Comes to mind the intended accusation against you might have been: red herring?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:14am
Yawn
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 7:51am
Warning: stop discriminating against herring because of color.
Bluish-green herring are perfectly acceptable at The Dag,
and even the pickled herring can fit in if they moderate their drinking habit
just a bit.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 8:45am
Here: AFRICAN-AMERICAN POPULATION Click on a state to view related charts and data.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:34pm
Watch what happens if they don't turn out and vote for the Democratic candidate in high numbers. You are wearing blinders.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:00pm
If Tlaib & Michael Moore keep booing Hillary, yes, we'll probably lose the white vote.
Odd thing about white pipple, despite a lot of oxycontin & suicide stats, we just don't seem to be killing ourselves in near the numbers needed for the revolution to take place.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 5:51pm
Tlaib apologized.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/rashida-tlaib-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders-iowa_n_5e35ca47c5b6f262332a6b3b
Michael Moore is Michael Moore.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:06pm
That's an apology? Try that with your wife - you'll be out of the house.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 6:23pm
FEEL THE BERN..!!!!
by NCD on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:11pm
If Sanders' associates are pathetic enough to turn off other Democrats, they will have other Democrats to choose from.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 7:13pm
Yeah, such teamwork! It's almost like we have two opposing political parties here, eh?
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:00pm
We do
Bernie Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:01pm
oh my , that means these to rmrd these are not Democrats either?
Bernie Sanders’s Surge Owes a Lot to Voters of Color
In 2016, the Vermont senator failed to overcome Hillary Clinton’s wide lead among African-American and Latino voters. This time, things are shaping up differently.
@ NYTimes.com, Jan. 31, 2020..
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:49pm
You are hilarious.
Bernie is not a Democrat. Bernie is a Democratic Socialist.
I have said that I will get behind whoever becomes the candidate for President.
If Bernie is the candidate, I'll support Bernie
AOC is a Democratic Socialist. She would get my vote if I lived in her district.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 7:50am
From the Post and Courier
https://www.postandcourier.com/politics/sanders-and-steyer-closing-gap-on-biden-as-sc-presidential/article_b27fd0ca-43c6-11ea-9805-6b054517633c.html
We will have results on the 29th unless South Carolina screws up like Iowa.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 8:03am
The highest payback comes from switching a trump voter.
If we recruit a previous non voter , that's one.
If we recruit a previous Trump voter, that's two: Trump down one.Our candidate
up one.
Grateful as rmr correctly says we should be for any new recruit ,just mathematically the richest hunting ground is the other side's current favorites.
by Flavius on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:12pm
Have you talked to Ted yet?
Easy to sit on the sidelines and give advice.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 10:21pm
RE: Don't give them back by emulating him
Similar to several of Radio Free Tom's suggestions.
Myself, I don't get people who don't get the need to offer a 180-degree alternative in behavior, is one of the biggest no-brainer's of all time.
I am definitely "anybody but Trump" so while I don't like a lot of Bernie policy, I would vote for him if he wins the nomination. But his tendency to an angry ostreperousness in behavior kind of worries me as as far as offering a viable character alternative. Could end up a situation where many swings who vote based on personal characteristics would sit it out, thinking "a pox on both your houses", or in the privacy of the voting booth decide to go with "the devil I know" especially given the economy.
Anyone else visualize him doing exactly the wrong act in debate with Trump? A sort of fuming and foaming at the mouth thing?
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:42am
I'm just wondering what kicking off on the trail would mean
Everyone xcept Pete has me on tenterhooks.
Rush, 9 years younger than Bernie, coulda warned 'em.
Gang of Four guitarist died this week at 64 - of pneumonia?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:01am
Every one here in 2016 knows how much I don't like Sanders. Iowa vote aside the national polls are looking like it's going to come down to Biden/Sanders. If that's the case when it comes to Arizona I'm going to have to vote for Sanders. I wish I had another choice but I dislike Biden more than I dislike Sanders.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 10:31am