A growing number of women are paying to confront their privilege – and racism – at dinners that cost $2,500
By Poppy Noor @ TheGuardian.com, Feb. 3
Freshly made pasta is drying on the wooden bannisters lining the hall of a beautiful home in Denver, Colorado. Fox-hunting photos decorate the walls in a room full of books. A fire is burning. And downstairs, a group of liberal white women have gathered around a long wooden table to admit how racist they are.
“Recently, I have been driving around, seeing a black person, and having an assumption that they are up to no good,” says Alison Gubser. “Immediately after I am like, that’s no good! This is a human, just doing their thing. Why do I think that?”
This is Race to Dinner. A white woman volunteers to host a dinner in her home for seven other white women – often strangers, perhaps acquaintances. (Each dinner costs $2,500, which can be covered by a generous host or divided among guests.) A frank discussion is led by co-founders Regina Jackson, who is black, and Saira Rao, who identifies as Indian American. They started Race to Dinner to challenge liberal white women to accept their racism, however subconscious. “If you did this in a conference room, they’d leave,” Rao says. “But wealthy white women have been taught never to leave the dinner table.” [....]
Comments
Reminds me of Tom Wolfe!
The Making of Tom Wolfe’s ‘Radical Chic’ @ Vulture.com, May 2018, has this cover of New York from June 8, 1970 for an illustration:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:27pm
Nostalgia - and the Mau-mau Gang(spell check warped it even worse?) Weird thinking wondering how these books even ended up in my hands. Divine providence?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:59am
White playmate looks back on here career with absolutely zero to say about sexism and disadvantages for women.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e33188bc5b611ac94d1717e
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:16am
The kids would say "OK BOOMER!" and roll their eyes.
Those type would not see the nuanced difference, that this was innocent fantasy role play that conveniently offered escape from drudgery, a favorite American narrative. Vs. the more cynical mau mauing elites of the time co-opting passionate activism to fill bored lives.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 1:27am
I wonder how big that ok boomer meme actually is. I play World of Warcraft and when I occasionally, more like rarely, see it in game chat or on the forums it gets shut down fast and doesn't get much backing. My sense is it's a meme that got a lot of play in the moment but didn't go viral.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:07am
Big corps totally on board with Black History month, yay, marketing magic:
Twitter sell ads too!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 12:19am
Two WOC get wealthy white women to pay to hear how white women support racism in the United States. This much better than the Diamond & Silk. I'm impressed.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 8:24am