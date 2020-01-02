Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Steve Rose @ TheGuardian.com, Jan. 31
After an indifferent sojourn in Hollywood, the film-maker went back to South Korea do his next film – and produced an undisputed masterpiece. Why is his stunning critique of the class system striking chords all over the world?
Comments
J-Lo goes high
Is identity acceptance a new trap?
Rita Moreno played all different ethnic groups.
Jenny From the Block gets dinged for playing a Mexican.
Soon it'll be "why not a *pure* Puerto Rican, why a half-breed?"
(no, I don't know if *she* is)
A Star Is Born - not cultivated?
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/31/entertainment/jennifer-lopez-super-bo...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 5:07pm
Yeah, we think of South Korea as this success story, and here are these families living in smelly rundown cramped cellars. *This one* did something about it, but is that the answer?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 5:09pm