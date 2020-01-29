Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who - quietly - basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Do this and save the country.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
By Nick Miroff @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
The wall at the southern border likely will need hundreds of storm gates that must be kept open every summer, said officials, agents and engineers. The open, unmanned gates already have allowed smugglers and migrants to enter easily.
By Bryant Harris @ Al-Monitor.com, Jan. 30
[....] While the House passed Lee’s legislation 236-166 today, only 11 Republicans found it in their hearts to support repealing the authorization that the White House used as the legal justification to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.
Ignatius finds Pompeo has long trail of anger management trouble, with a reputation for bullying going back to Kansas GOP and Gina Haspel sometimes had to clean up after his blow ups at CIA https://t.co/9esaSngYym— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 31, 2020
By Adam Tooze @ NYBooks.com, for Feb. 13 print issue, online now
Essay including review of The Code of Capital: How the Law Creates Wealth and Inequality by Katharina Pistor.
By Steve Rose @ TheGuardian.com, Jan. 31
After an indifferent sojourn in Hollywood, the film-maker went back to South Korea do his next film – and produced an undisputed masterpiece. Why is his stunning critique of the class system striking chords all over the world?
A preview of major upcoming prosecutorial elections—in Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, and El Paso—in which a lot is at stake, from low-level drug possession prosecutions to the death penalty. Great work by @Taniel. https://t.co/NgCgxXYPwB— Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) January 31, 2020
By J. Edward Moreno @ TheHill.com, Jan. 29, 8:17pm
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is being called to suspend her presidential campaign after an Associated Press story published Tuesday showed she may have mishandled a case while she was Hennepin County's District Attorney.
This just in from me and @MikeIsaac:— Natasha Singer (@natashanyt) January 29, 2020
Facebook has agreed to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle a major facial recognition lawsuit in Illinois, the state with the toughest biometric privacy law.https://t.co/DNLBtaYhxf
Breaking: UN report warns ISIS is reasserting under new leader believed to be behind Yazidi genocidehttps://t.co/9TBkFr9B4W— Paul Cruickshank (@CruickshankPaul) January 29, 2020
Farewell my British friends. #brexit #EU pic.twitter.com/mAWk5MXiDb— Klaas Meijer (@klaasm67) January 29, 2020
link is to ITV coverage of same
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Rick adds:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:47am
Rick Scott vies to rule the Internet's next 5 minutes, kinda fails miserably.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 6:30am
re: Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:06pm
But but but he knows how to switch on a dime from outrage and victimhood to: Stable Genius MAGA Winner. What does one do with this?
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:51am
p.s. especially the chart in the last tweet, for which I have not checked the accuracy.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 1:53am
From
@ProjectLincoln founder. Bush 41/McCain/Kasich strategist. tonight:
and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:56pm