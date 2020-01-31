Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Ignatius finds Pompeo has long trail of anger management trouble, with a reputation for bullying going back to Kansas GOP and Gina Haspel sometimes had to clean up after his blow ups at CIA https://t.co/9esaSngYym— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 31, 2020
"By promising transformative policy changes that have virtually no chance of passing, Sanders makes his opponents’ still ambitious but much more realistic proposals appear weak by comparison. By refusing to be specific about how much his plans will cost, he avoids criticism that burdens more forthright candidates. And by saying that he will get his plans enacted through a political revolution that would be “unprecedented, certainly in the modern history of this country,” Sanders makes it difficult to challenge his unproven theory of change."
BREAKING: The "extreme conservative" and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020
In terms of actual policy, probably not very much
I’d like to offer an opinion that will probably anger everyone: In terms of actual policy, it probably doesn’t matter much who the Democrats nominate — as long as he or she wins, and Democrats take the Senate too.
One year inside Trump's monumental Facebook campaign.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2020
This is how he holds his base.
https://t.co/hvuKPQIsTK
I found this helpful on understanding his fan base:
To hear Andrew Yang talk is to understand why it is possible for some former Trump voters to support him, writes @bariweiss. "Unlike the president, he never demonizes other Americans." https://t.co/8OQIqQGhRS— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) January 31, 2020
By Nick Miroff @ WashingtonPost.com, Jan. 30
The wall at the southern border likely will need hundreds of storm gates that must be kept open every summer, said officials, agents and engineers. The open, unmanned gates already have allowed smugglers and migrants to enter easily.
By Bryant Harris @ Al-Monitor.com, Jan. 30
[....] While the House passed Lee’s legislation 236-166 today, only 11 Republicans found it in their hearts to support repealing the authorization that the White House used as the legal justification to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.
By Adam Tooze @ NYBooks.com, for Feb. 13 print issue, online now
Essay including review of The Code of Capital: How the Law Creates Wealth and Inequality by Katharina Pistor.
By Steve Rose @ TheGuardian.com, Jan. 31
After an indifferent sojourn in Hollywood, the film-maker went back to South Korea do his next film – and produced an undisputed masterpiece. Why is his stunning critique of the class system striking chords all over the world?
A preview of major upcoming prosecutorial elections—in Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, and El Paso—in which a lot is at stake, from low-level drug possession prosecutions to the death penalty. Great work by @Taniel. https://t.co/NgCgxXYPwB— Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) January 31, 2020
By J. Edward Moreno @ TheHill.com, Jan. 29, 8:17pm
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is being called to suspend her presidential campaign after an Associated Press story published Tuesday showed she may have mishandled a case while she was Hennepin County's District Attorney.
This just in from me and @MikeIsaac:— Natasha Singer (@natashanyt) January 29, 2020
Facebook has agreed to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle a major facial recognition lawsuit in Illinois, the state with the toughest biometric privacy law.https://t.co/DNLBtaYhxf
Breaking: UN report warns ISIS is reasserting under new leader believed to be behind Yazidi genocidehttps://t.co/9TBkFr9B4W— Paul Cruickshank (@CruickshankPaul) January 29, 2020
Farewell my British friends. #brexit #EU pic.twitter.com/mAWk5MXiDb— Klaas Meijer (@klaasm67) January 29, 2020
link is to ITV coverage of same
Is Trump "manly"? Flipped image
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/01/30/trump-what-kind-of-man...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:45am
Made me recall that while Arnold didn't use "girly man", he did use "wet noodle" and "fan boy"
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:55pm