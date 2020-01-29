Minneapolis NAACP, Black Lives Matter call on Klobuchar to suspend campaignBy artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 8:18pm |
By J. Edward Moreno @ TheHill.com, Jan. 29, 8:17pm
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is being called to suspend her presidential campaign after an Associated Press story published Tuesday showed she may have mishandled a case while she was Hennepin County's District Attorney.
As the county DA, Klobuchar sentenced Myon Burrell, who was a teenager at the time, to life in prison for the 2002 murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. The AP story revealed that Klobuchar convicted Burrell, now 33, despite there being little evidence and even though his co-defendant confessed to the crime and said Burrell wasn’t there.
Though Klobuchar was not the county’s top prosecutor the second time Burrell was convicted after filing an appeal, she reportedly denied his request to attend his mother’s funeral, claiming he was a threat to society [....]
- Add new comment
- 172 reads
Comments
Meanwhile, I see she was busy today with more contemporaneous issues of justice:
Though I admit I don't understand what "Lathropa" thinks Klobuchar might help the impeachers win with her admittedly very wise question....
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:25pm
So the man is out of jail?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:01am