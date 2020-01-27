News Analysis Recording Shows That the Swamp Has Not Been DrainedBy artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 3:57am |
The recording of a dinner President Trump held with big-dollar donors in 2018 demonstrates just how alive and well special-interest access and influence remains in Washington.
By Kenneth P. Vogel & Eric Lipton @ NYTimes.com, Jan. 26
[....] While news of the recording primarily focused on Mr. Trump’s call for the removal of Marie L. Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine after a donor claimed she had disparaged the president, the recording revealed that Mr. Trump engaged in policy discussions with many other donors pushing their own agendas.
There was the New York real estate developer whose company’s project in South Korea was proposed to Mr. Trump as a possible site for his summit with Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea.
There was the Canadian steel magnate who pushed the president to further limit steel imports to the United States, and whose companies donated $1.75 million to the super PAC.
Other attendees discussed government policies that could benefit their businesses, including building a highway for self-driving trucks and regulations that would help make trucks powered by gas compressors to be more competitive with electric-powered vehicles [....]
Trump rapping/scratching (Stable Genius Records):
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:51am
wow, could be he really is cracking with it all coming down on his delusions--impeachment, plus Bolton plus talking heads laughing at him on teevee, and that's why Ivanka feels like she needs to do a protective thing like Nancy sometimes did with Ronnie? I think back to how loonie he was right after inauguration about the crowd size thing, he just wouldn't let it go and how absurd that fixation would be to most people. Keeping the popularity delusion is like at this core? Under a lot of stress there to keep it up?
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 4:17am
Even The Wall is working against him now!
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:38pm