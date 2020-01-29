By J. Edward Moreno @ TheHill.com, Jan. 29, 8:17pm

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is being called to suspend her presidential campaign after an Associated Press story published Tuesday showed she may have mishandled a case while she was Hennepin County's District Attorney.

As the county DA, Klobuchar sentenced Myon Burrell, who was a teenager at the time, to life in prison for the 2002 murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. The AP story revealed that Klobuchar convicted Burrell, now 33, despite there being little evidence and even though his co-defendant confessed to the crime and said Burrell wasn’t there.

Though Klobuchar was not the county’s top prosecutor the second time Burrell was convicted after filing an appeal, she reportedly denied his request to attend his mother’s funeral, claiming he was a threat to society [....]