Code Name 'Angel': Mossad Agent Who Handled Israel's Greatest Spy Speaks OutBy artappraiser on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:26am |
By Yossi Melman @ Ha'aretz.com/Magazine, Jan. 16
What led him to betray his country, how did he make contact with the Israelis, was he a double agent? In an exclusive interview, the man who ran the Egyptian spy Ashraf Marwan tells all
URL:
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium.MAGAZINE-code-name-angel-mossad-agent-who-handled-israel-s-greatest-spy-speaks-out-1.8405651
Comments
Who killed Angel?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/sep/15/who-killed-20th-centurys-g...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 3:04am