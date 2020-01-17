By Joe Snell @ AI-Monitor.com, Jan. 14

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., urged an insider trading investigation into President Donald Trump for reportedly telling Mar-a-Lago guests about the Soleimani strike in advance, according to a joint letter sent to the chairmen of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday.

The request comes after a report in The Daily Beast that Trump told guests at his resort up to five days before the Jan. 3 strike against Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, to expect a “big” response to Iran that they would be hearing or reading about “soon.” [....]