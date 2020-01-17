Senators Warrren & Van Hollen threaten Trump with insider trading probe over Soleimani strikeBy artappraiser on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 1:38am |
By Joe Snell @ AI-Monitor.com, Jan. 14
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., urged an insider trading investigation into President Donald Trump for reportedly telling Mar-a-Lago guests about the Soleimani strike in advance, according to a joint letter sent to the chairmen of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday.
The request comes after a report in The Daily Beast that Trump told guests at his resort up to five days before the Jan. 3 strike against Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, to expect a “big” response to Iran that they would be hearing or reading about “soon.” [....]
URL:
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2020/01/intel-warren-trump-insider-trading-soleimani-iran-mar-a-lago.html#ixzz6BGfItt3p
Comments
I've been asking about this for some time - who trades in advance of big bumbling Trump screw-ups. You'd think he has to be getting money, directly or through some kind of fairly rigorous feedback chain.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:46am