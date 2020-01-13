They Donated to Trump’s Inauguration. Now These Big Donors Are Funding His 2020 CompetitionBy artappraiser on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 7:30pm |
Reading this, seemed to me like a lot of these people just think it wise to donate big bucks to a winner's inaugural committee. Like even if they donated to opponents' campaigns. They seem to think that will help them somehow. Or they just want to go to the party to network. Maybe something should be done about that?
By Lachlan Markey @ TheDailyBeast.com, Jan. 13
Some of the donors are known for filling bipartisan coffers. Others are lifelong Republicans who suddenly chose to put their money elsewhere.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/they-donated-to-trumps-inauguration-now-these-big-donors-are-funding-his-2020-competition
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 1:57am
Re: we limited inside the executive branch as well
Almost lol on this. We already know mostly everybody in the White House isn't warned what he's up to until he tweets it.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:42pm
Just a couple Ukrainian plumbers and a whack kinda transvestite ex-mayor. The Big Three instead of the Group of Eight.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 3:28pm