"AOC should leave the Democratic Party"
Op-ed by Froma Harrop @ CNN.com, Jan. 9, updated 10:32 pm ET
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not entirely wrong when she said, "In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party," in an interview with New York magazine. In this country, however, the two-party system ensures a wide range of views within a political label, and particularly within the Democratic one -- exemplified by Biden and AOC's contrasting views.
[....]
[...] when asked by New York magazine what her role in Congress might look like in a Biden administration, AOC groaned, followed by "Oh, God." That is not a response one would expect to the prospective election of a member of her own party. Without betraying her beliefs, AOC could have graciously said, "I look forward to working with a Democratic president.
Ocasio-Cortez most likely doesn't have the guts to leave the Democratic Party probably for the same reason that Bernie Sanders ensures he has the "D" after his name whenever he runs for office [....]
Or maybe those Nov 18 moderates are much more progressive than old frumpy Joe, despite 3 issues Froma can still dig up for fame after 30+ years. Or that awful "maybe I'll take a GOP VP" framing, like for years Democrats couldn't be trusted (couldn't trust themselves!) with a Democratic Secretary of Defense or FBI chief (Louis B. Freeh? that turned out well). I'm no fan of busing, but I can acknowledge racists used opposition to derail Civil Rights completely. Where's Joe's educating himself, evolving on women's issues, obvious ones? After so many years of quasi "Blue Dog" Democrats largely in name only, always compromising with Republicans, when do the Blue Dogs ever break out if the GOP's kennel? Seemingly never. AOC's the biggest bit of fresh air in a party that's looking horridly geriatric. Let the dogs out.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 1:57am
Froma is an idiot. She can smugly suggest AOC or Sanders should leave the party and insult them by claiming they don't have the guts. But if everyone on the far left went with them the democrats would never win another election. I'm 62 and I'm so so tired of voting for these shitty politicians that clearly tell me they aren't going to enact the policies I want. I've voted for these moderate democrats since I was 18 and I'm sick of it.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 2:47am
Using health care as a yard stick, Republicans are a very far right European party and Democrats are a European Conservative Party. Boris Johnson is not going to destroy the National Health Service.
In a multiparty system, AOC would still say "Oh, God" if her party's candidate lost.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 9:50am
I am surprised at the strong reactions. To me, the article is just evidence of something that's going to happen when AOC talks like she did. On the other side, you've got the Never Trumpers doing similar more strongly. "Big tent" parties are very much threatened by the "information age" and all that comes with it, including dis-information and micro-targeting.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 3:05pm
I'm not sure why you're surprised. The moderate democrats bend over for the conservative democrats and freeze out the left. Where was the moderate push back against Lieberman when he demanded that the public option be removed from Obamacare? The moderates allow policy to be pulled to the right by a couple of conservative dems but they don't allow it to be pulled left by a couple of liberal dems. We're always expected to hold our noses and vote for the democrat and to support the policy no matter how conservative.
I could support Gore until he selected Lieberman as his running mate. That was just a step too far for me. I liked Hillary until she selected Kaine as her running mate. I don't always agree with AOC, Sanders, or Warren but they are much more in line with my policy wishes than the moderates and especially the conservatives. When are the liberals going to get the same consideration as the conservatives when it comes to policy compromises? When will the conservatives be asked to hold their noses and vote for some liberal policies like liberals are
askeddemanded to support conservative policy every day? I'm willing to bite the bullet and support the moderates but I'm just done with this constant shift to the right.
Maybe Harrop is right. Maybe I should leave the democratic party.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 4:37pm
I could find a fit for Kaine - pragmatic enough, gave Dems some regional reach -figured it was riskier Warren or kinda safe and inclusive but with a southern reach... though in the end he wasn't much of a draw, not sure why exactly. Lieberman I never much liked. As holding hands VP candidate (sorry, gushy religious prayers not my thing), after he ran again in CT after losing, and then backing McCain, he was pretty awful.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 6:18pm
Ocasio-Cortez defends decision not to pay dues to House Democratic campaign arm
By Max Greenwood- 01/10/20 12:23 PM EST
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 3:22pm
DCCC and DNC have some issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 6:20pm
How is what she is thinking and planning different from the Glen Greenwald and Ralph Nader types? (See for example:, 2017 @ The Intercept: RALPH NADER: THE DEMOCRATS ARE UNABLE TO DEFEND THE U.S. FROM THE “MOST VICIOUS” REPUBLICAN PARTY IN HISTORY) Not accusing, just wondering, will be watching, think of the meme as a "developing". She certainly has shown zero respect for the NY Dem party, she primaried the chair of the Dem. caucus. Not that I have respect for the NY Dem machine, I don't, it's part of the reason I remain an Independent. But she doesn't appear to be a team player type to me.
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 7:18pm
It's one thing to refuse to support a primary challenger or to support the incumbent, even one as conservative as Lipinski. It's another to create an economic sanction to any advertising or consulting firm that works for the challenger. That's exactly what the DCCC decided to do. And the left is supposed to meekly accept that. There has to be some pushback against policies like that from the left.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 7:46pm
She's a star, she can do what she wants. It makes one's political career easier when you are always in opposition to your Party, they will likely never hold true power due to the division you thrive on, and you can always absolve yourself of blame "because they didn't listen."
Corbyn was a pro at this, having a 35 year career, leading his band of lefty agitators through the streets to oppose or demand some action related to the issue "du jour." While he was also, finally, destroying his Party.
by NCD on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 7:28pm