The Other Swing VoterBy ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 3:41am |
The common conception of the swing voter is one who shifts between voting Republican and voting Democrat. These center-right or center-left voters are typically white and older. Meanwhile, people of color and young people, and especially young people of color, are more likely than white people and older people to swing between voting Democrat and not voting (or voting third party). These are America’s other swing voters. Othered because they are typically young and not-white.
Comments
The problem I have with this article is it assumes there are different messages sent to white and black voters. If one decided to separate the groups into black and white one can make that argument. But most everything he says about what he defines as the other ie black swing voter could also be applied to the left swing voter most of whom are white. We also vote overwhelmingly democratic. We also lack enthusiasm for the centrist democrat picked in the primaries. We also sometimes are disheartened and don't turn out to vote. We are also told to hold our nose and get out and vote for the centrist. There is a group of black voters and a group of white voters who are traditionally treated the same
rmrd should love this article. The author sees racism in the different treatment of black and white voters. I see a more complex field of voters beyond that simple dichotomy and more nuanced reasons for different treatment.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 3:54am
I think the main problem with the article is that he thinks as to the presidential race that those "other swing" voters mattered in 2008 as to who won. They didn't. While it was inspiring to see them come out and I am sure their votes helped in many places "downticket", it was the original kind of swing voter that actually got Obama elected. And he accomplished that by being a moderate candidate pushing bi-partisanship to attract the original kind of swing voter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:09pm
P.S. Article is the same old faulty eternal hope by both passionate lefties and righties that radical change can be affected via who wins presidency and the Senate if enough non voters got inspired and came out. Our country is not set up that way, those two entities are supposed to be moderating influences, to stymie too much change at once. More radical candidates who won did so by pretending to be moderate or centrist to important constituencies when they were first running, such as Trump or FDR. Edit to add: and yes, Trump had other help too, which helped ameliorate the damage he did to himself with radical behavior on the campaign trail.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:33pm
I agree with you if we're talking about Obama's win, but it took all the disparate parts with their many different reasons to get us 60 votes in the senate.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 1:47pm
Obama was everything to everyone. A Rorschach test.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 4:31pm
Yes, but the moderates were right when they thought Obama was a moderate that swing voters could support even if they got there by chance. What I never understood was how the left came to support him. During the campaign there was a picture of some dread head white man working for Obama with a Che Guevara poster behind his desk. Of course the right played this up to paint Obama as a far left commie. But what I wondered is how this guy came to support him. Was it enough for some on the left to elect a black man? Or did they think a youngish black man had to be a far left liberal and his talk of bipartisanship was just a ruse?
I have the exact opposite reaction when I talk to a black man. I expect him to be more moderate, even conservative than a white man. Because polling tells me they are more likely to be. Except for a couple of race related issues on virtually every other issue blacks democrats are more conservative the white democrats. If it weren't for the perceived racism of the republicans at least half the blacks are more aligned ideologically with that party.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 6:52pm
Black women consider affordable housing important. Black males give a priority to health care. Neither issue is a Republican focus.
Blacks do not see a great economic benefit from Republican national government.
https://www.axios.com/black-voters-motivated-2020-election-trump-dae9583e-44d2-4d0c-8fdd-f0d9b3966064.html
George W Bush had a program that targeted black pastors by focusing on Gay marriage. In the best setting, he lost the black vote 4:1 (see Ohio).
Edit to add:
Because Republicans don't care about black people, black people support the white Democratic candidate they view as most likely to beat Trump. That candidate is Joe Biden
May 2019
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/05/07/black-voters-helped-make-joe-biden-democratic-front-runner-will-they-keep-him-there/
December 2019
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/13/poll-biden-continues-to-dominate-among-black-voters-084285
https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/01/politics/joe-biden-black-voters-poll-of-the-week/index.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 10:33pm
Some may consider black political conservatism as a code for homophobia.
Jonathan Capehart notes:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/11/08/ugly-lie-about-black-voters-pete-buttigieg/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 10:45pm