Reform proposals offered by progressive Democrats miss the point, says Princeton professor

By Greg Robb @ Marketwatch.com, Jan. 5

SAN DIEGO — The opioid crisis in the United States is not the result of poverty. It wasn’t caused by income inequality, the financial crisis or globalization either.

The clear villain is the healthcare industry.

That’s the conclusion of two Princeton University economists, Angus Deaton and Ann Case, who have been studying opioid addiction [....]