By Falih Hassa, Ben Hubbard & Alissa J. Rubin @ NYTimes.com, Dec. 31, 2019, Updated 1:21 p.m. ET and with video, and continuing with edits and updates

BAGHDAD — Protesters broke into the heavily guarded compound of the United States Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and set fires inside in anger over American airstrikes that killed 24 members of an Iranian-backed militia over the weekend.

The protesters did not enter the main embassy buildings and later withdrew from the compound, joining thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside who chanted “Death to America,” threw rocks, covered the walls with graffiti and demanded that the United States withdraw its forces from Iraq.

The situation remained combustible, with protesters vowing to camp indefinitely outside the sprawling compound, the world’s largest embassy of any nation. Their ability to storm the most heavily guarded zone in Baghdad suggested that they had received at least tacit permission from Iraqi security officials sympathetic to their demands [....]