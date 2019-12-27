Rank-and-File Workers Get Bigger RaisesBy artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 6:55pm |
Short supply of labor, minimum-wage rises and increased poaching have helped lift wages for lower-income workers
By Eric Morath & Jeffrey Sparshott @ WSJ.com, Dec. 27
Wages for rank-and-file workers are rising at the quickest pace in more than a decade, even faster than for bosses, a sign that the labor market has tightened sufficiently to convey bigger increases to lower-paid employees.
Gains for those workers have accelerated much of this year, a time when the unemployment rate fell to a half-century low. A short supply of workers, increased poaching and minimum-wage increases have helped those nearer to the bottom of the pay scale [....]
URL:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/rank-and-file-workers-get-bigger-raises-11577442600
- Add new comment
- 47 reads
Comments
Dem presidential candidates need to start adding more prosperity gospel speak to their spin to compete with this. Or have very clear arguments about how the new Dem House of Rep can take credit. Or hope that the people getting raises are going to sit out the election. Even if it doesn't help Trump, one thing I'm pretty sure it does for a lot of people that don't have the full facts: verify that being tough on immigration raises wages for American citizens, that has always been one of the main beliefs of those with strong anti-immigrant sentiments.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:21pm
There's this making the news too: Stocks Are on the Verge of the Best Year Since 1997
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 8:27pm