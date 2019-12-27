Short supply of labor, minimum-wage rises and increased poaching have helped lift wages for lower-income workers

By Eric Morath & Jeffrey Sparshott @ WSJ.com, Dec. 27

Wages for rank-and-file workers are rising at the quickest pace in more than a decade, even faster than for bosses, a sign that the labor market has tightened sufficiently to convey bigger increases to lower-paid employees.

Gains for those workers have accelerated much of this year, a time when the unemployment rate fell to a half-century low. A short supply of workers, increased poaching and minimum-wage increases have helped those nearer to the bottom of the pay scale [....]