By Taylor Telford @ WashingtonPost.com, Dec. 23

All 50 Cent’s son wanted for Christmas was an entire Toys R Us store. He got it.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, surprised his 7-year-old son Sire with a personal shopping spree at the first reopened Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J. The whole shebang cost $100,000, E! News reported [....]