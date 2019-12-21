Washington Legislator Matt Shea Accused Of 'Domestic Terrorism,' Report FindsBy artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 5:22pm |
By Vanessa Romo @ NPR.org, Dec. 20
Six-term Washington state Rep. Matt Shea is accused of participating "in an act of domestic terrorism against the United States," according to a report released Thursday.
Independent investigators commissioned by the Washington State House of Representatives found that Shea, as a leader of the Patriot Movement, "planned, engaged in, and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States government" between 2014 and 2016.
The report also concluded that Shea was involved in training young people to fight a "holy war." He created a pamphlet called Biblical Basis for War and advocated replacing the government with a theocracy and "the killing of all males who do not agree." [....]
- Add new comment
- 35 reads
Comments
What happens next? It's sort of like the presidential situation if no crime is prosecuted (for different reasons with president) it's not easy to get rid of him. Article says this
Where were the prosecutors? Why an independent report instead of prosecution? Confusing. If a district elects a criminal that's not prosecuted, what can you do?
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 5:29pm