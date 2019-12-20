Trump Order Protects Republican LightbulbsBy NCD on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 11:55pm |
Mr. Trump has long railed against federal requirements that make consumer appliances and goods more efficient, including water-saving toilets and light bulbs.
“The new bulb is many times more expensive, and I hate to say it, it doesn’t make you look as good,” he said at a White House meeting this month. At a rally in Michigan on Wednesday, he told the crowd, “We’re bringing back the old light bulb.”
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/20/climate/trump-light-bulb-rollback.html
- Add new comment
- 34 reads
Comments
and giving Vlad high-fives on twitter:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/21/2019 - 3:25am