River of Ice, River of ShitBy jollyroger on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 4:24pm |
One of the Fugs most poignant renderings was a song called Wide, Wide River (of Shit,) the theme of which was an impending surge of misfortune in which the world might drown. I believe it had something to do with Vietnam.
It would take the eloquece of Ed Sanders himself fully to exxpliate the quiet horror fortold by countless ice rivers arising in glaciers where theey never before flowed.
When I first found myself apprehending a sea level rise of 5 feet by 2026, there was absolutely no scientifically literate scenario by way of which this catastrophe might occur.
Here's one, (and it's not alone)
Suppose, (just for shits and giggles) a spontaneous eruption of thousands of surging ice rivers howwlowing out glaciers from the inside and depositing the resultant gigagallons of water into the oceans.
Five feet in ten years (from 2016) might have been conservative.
- Add new comment
- 106 reads
Comments
Jolly, you need to play the Chipmunks Christmas album to cheer you up.. Get out of your shitty city and play in your showy mountains, find a Christmas Village celebration and share in the joy this season brings. Gretas' Orwellian visage will still be there when you return but it has no real power and someone should paint a Santa cap on it to cheer her up.
What might happen and what will happen in the future are two very different things. The IPCC tries to frighten children with exaggerated claims about what might happen but if you read their fifth report they admit something that negates their alarmist propaganda.
Hidden deep inside pages of dense data I found a clear accurate factual statement that the rate of sea level rise has and remains unchanged for the last 100 years at about 8 inches per century. This means you'll have to wait about 600 years not 6 years for that 5 feet of water you fear.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 11:58am