One of the Fugs most poignant renderings was a song called Wide, Wide River (of Shit,) the theme of which was an impending surge of misfortune in which the world might drown. I believe it had something to do with Vietnam.

It would take the eloquece of Ed Sanders himself fully to exxpliate the quiet horror fortold by countless ice rivers arising in glaciers where theey never before flowed.

When I first found myself apprehending a sea level rise of 5 feet by 2026, there was absolutely no scientifically literate scenario by way of which this catastrophe might occur.

Here's one, (and it's not alone)

Suppose, (just for shits and giggles) a spontaneous eruption of thousands of surging ice rivers howwlowing out glaciers from the inside and depositing the resultant gigagallons of water into the oceans.

Five feet in ten years (from 2016) might have been conservative.