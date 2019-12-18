Tulsi Gabbard was “Present” During the Impeachment VoteBy rmrd0000 on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 9:50pm |
As the House of Representatives debated two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, many members of Congress noted during their short speaking time that the impending vote would likely be one of the most important decisions of their legislative careers.
For Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, however, the question of whether to vote for the president to be tried on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power was apparently not worth answering.
The Hawaii Democrat and presidential candidate, one of the last members of her party to come out in support of the impeachment inquiry, voted “present” for the two votes on the articles of impeachment against Trump and was nowhere to be found during four procedural votes on Wednesday morning or during the six hours of scheduled debate over the articles.
In a statement released after she voted “present” on both articles, Gabbard said that because she “could not in good conscience vote either yes or no... I am standing in the center and have decided to vote ‘Present.’”
Comments
Hillary's revenge.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 5:02am
Hopefully Tulsi will face an opponent.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 8:08am
For Congress? She's not running.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 1:38pm
I am standing in the center and have decided to vote absent.
by moat on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 7:15pm
all I can think of is that Trump hasn't started any wars and she has always thought the presidents who did so were far more deserving? Admit I got familiar with this way of thinking from seeing the comments and blogs for a decade of A Guy Called Lulu, he never seemed to have any other criteria, whatever else they did was fine with him as long as they were isolationist about war and foreign policy meddling; i.e., economy/jobs, social issues: zero interest.
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 8:35pm
And she voted against condemning Putin for invading Crimea.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:30pm