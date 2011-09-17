Next week at the UN, Susan Rice will show the world our true values--she will provide international "cover" for an ongoing apartheid regime, when, acting as Israel's patron, we veto yet another Security Council resolution seen as contrary to her interests.

Genghis has elsewhere deconstructed the underlying fallacy of this approach, and I am on record with my objections to Israel's birth as a "Jewish State", and its subsequent perpetrations of atrocities (sorry, there is no other word) in the vain hope of maintaining hegemony over lands acquired through what we today call "ethnic cleansing".

I would here focus on the price we as a nation pay for our continuing condescension. (in the Jane Austen sense of the word) .

There was a time when our strong arm would have sufficed to produce a majority pro Israel vote on the Council, obviating the necessity of our standing forth as the defender of the indefensible.

That day having passed, and the overwhelming sense of the world body as represented in the General Assembly favoring Palestinian statehood, we are forced to "out" ourselves as the frank enablers of oppression.

This is a high price to pay for the maintenance of a British colonial excrescence.

One might also look at the hideous images of people jumping to their death from the WTC on 9/11 for another entry in the tally of costs.

When your puppy craps on your kitchen floor, it's a drag. When she craps on your rug it pisses you off. When you slip your foot into your shoe only to encounter the warm, steamy pile she left, you may rage in frustration.

When the puppy grows up to be a full grown Staffordshire Terrier and starts mauling the local children, it's time to have her put down.