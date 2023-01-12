    What about the environment?

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 12:21am |

    While Greta pisses off the environmentalists, and weirdos praise Munching as doing the most, and others think what Biden's done is sufficient for the danger, and still more think that Elon's quirky Tesla venture has made the problem go away, forgetting about it's tiny numbers, lack of charging stations, non-green sources of those charging stations, plus fueling planes & factories & mineral extraction...

    But apparently Exxon-Mobil once had it all figured out... at least the problem, even before Al Gore

    https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/01/harvard-led-analysis-find...

    Exxon disputed climate findings for years. Its scientists knew better.

    AP Photo/Peter Dejong

    Research shows that company modeled and predicted global warming with 'shocking skill and accuracy' starting in the 1970s...

    Some of their most current p.r.:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 3:25am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 2:55pm

    continuation:

    news that the President-designate has been using the meetings he has set up with nations around the world to sell more oil and gas. At the same time, the fossil fuel company he leads (the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) has been preparing to launch one of the largest expansions of oil and gas production of any company in the world — timed to begin immediately after COP28 concludes.

    Using international climate talks as leverage to shore up support for pumping more oil and gas at a time when we urgently need to phase out fossil fuels is — to say the least — utterly appalling.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 12:46am

    Fox watching henhouse?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 9:22am

    Is what it is:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 2:29am

