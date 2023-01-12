Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
What about the environment?By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 12:21am |
While Greta pisses off the environmentalists, and weirdos praise Munching as doing the most, and others think what Biden's done is sufficient for the danger, and still more think that Elon's quirky Tesla venture has made the problem go away, forgetting about it's tiny numbers, lack of charging stations, non-green sources of those charging stations, plus fueling planes & factories & mineral extraction...
But apparently Exxon-Mobil once had it all figured out... at least the problem, even before Al Gore
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2023/01/harvard-led-analysis-find...
Exxon disputed climate findings for years. Its scientists knew better.
View of ExxonMobil storage tanks of the petrochemical industry in the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands.
AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Research shows that company modeled and predicted global warming with 'shocking skill and accuracy' starting in the 1970s...
- Add new comment
- 1169 reads
Comments
Some of their most current p.r.:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 2:55pm
continuation:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 12:46am
Fox watching henhouse?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 9:22am
Is what it is:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 2:29am