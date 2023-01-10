Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Shocking daylight robbery caught on video in BucktownBy artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:41pm |
@ CWB Chicago, Sept. 25 (video at link]
[....] Robberies have skyrocketed in the police district that serves Bucktown this year. They’re up 53% compared to 2022 and up 96% compared to 2019. That’s as of last Sunday, the most recent data available from the Chicago Police Department.
The robbery occurred in the 32nd Ward, which is represented by Ald. Scott Waguespack.
In a recent community meeting, Waguespack seemed unimpressed with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s awareness of the neighborhood’s robbery problem.
“I don’t think he understood the extent of the crimes taking place over the summer,” Waguespack said, according to Block Club Chicago. Johnson “has no comprehension of what’s happening here. He had no comprehension and he had no answers.”[....]
BTW, if you watch the video, you''ll see two young Black predators ambush a young White guy walking while eating a pizza slice to go, so the reaction might be more than usual.
(Previous Crime News thread here in 2 pages, covering 8/2 thru 9/25)
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:45pm
different Dallas shooting; dead is a 19-yr. old woman
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:18pm
oh my goodness, will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:34pm
'Jamaica" is a neighborhood in Queens, NY:
sound on:
Greenwich Village in Manhattan
has been a big deal story in local news as drugs were found hidden in a certifled day care center as 911 hand to handle several little kids o'd'ing there and one died
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:06am
why quit, just keep trying
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:14am
Newbie Jack City
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:47am
sound on:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:50pm
MAJOR LOOTING & RIOTING IN PHILLY
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 12:59am
^ No doubt the language of the unheard, tragically crying out for Lululemon and Apple products, sticking to 'the man', jumping up and down with glee? Oh to be in the workers' paradise of Venezuela, where titanium cell phone cases rain from the heavens and all the street hos wear Lululemon?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 2:58am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:02am
I wonder if the 'community' that's supportive of looting 'the man' likes what they have wrought: no shopping after dark and fewer hours for employees
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:11am
If they can convict hundreds of Jan6 protesters, they can do same with looters.
"I was just filming" doesn't quite cut it.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12566281/Thatll-wipe-smile-face...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:19am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:14am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:17am
amazing video of cops trying to thwart looting of Lululemon in Philly:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 12:15am
OUT ON BAIL (for killing someone as a bouncer) & BORED? EVER THINK OF LOOTING? (Exciting AND extra possible income!)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 12:31am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:21am
^ who needs police, why couldn't social workers handle these grenade threat calls?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:34am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 4:04am
Watch the owner of the car returning to his house at lower left
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 4:34am
.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 4:52am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 5:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:29pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:33pm
Rotterdam, Holland (don't usually do foreign news here but this one good for the compare/contrast):
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:36pm
yes they have a picture and yes he's Black
lest you start thinking he's basically an innocent who just made a mistake and doesn't have a 'juvie' attitude, read the last paragraph
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 7:44pm
just happened yesterday; they used a SWAT team and a robot as well as the dog:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 8:16pm
You couldn't make up some of the things going on in D.C. and have it believed:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 8:53pm
Three South Carolina teens arrested for killing three schoolmates over ‘stupid’ years-long feud
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 9:21pm
^ But let's continue to prioritize getting all weepy over things like an innocent Black teen incorrectly handcuffed for a few minutes at a Target and his cellphone screen gets cracked?
Um, I know what I would do if I were the parent of a young Black male:
time to CHANGE 'THE TALK'!!!
POLICE ARE NOT YOUR REAL ENEMY! FACT!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 9:33pm
(all found retweeted by Peter Moskos)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 10:47pm
But but couldn't social workers save this guy if only we abolished prisons (and don't forget all them white supremacist terrorism plotters, would need some to work with them, too!)
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 11:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 12:07am
hey where's the Black social workers from 'the community'? shouldn't they be doing this?
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 12:23am
Yonkers' cops are the best
(mostly escapees from the NYC b.s., of course)
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 2:55am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:53am
Do these people like what they have wrought?
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 3:15pm
More Philly looting videos
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 2:24am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:28pm
IT'S NOT LEAD PAINT. I repeat: IT'S NOT LEAD PAINT:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:42pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 5:18pm
So much for unequal prosecution of protesters in Florida:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 7:23pm
Pontiac vigilante, 'Boopac Shakur', fatally shot by alleged predator during confrontation
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 10:02pm
But: Tyre Nichols! ACAB! Abolish police, buy more guns!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 2:12am
what a surprise
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 3:33am
followed by
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 3:37am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 3:42am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 3:56am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 4:09am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 2:23am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 2:35am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 3:21am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 12:05pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 12:16pm
how some are dealing with it in the UK
(Tesco is a supermarket chain, for those who don't know)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 12:27pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 12:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 3:35pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 5:23pm
gees super nasty s.o.b., probably liked to torture animals as a little kid,
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 1:26am
and here's CNN,
https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/02/politics/henry-cuellar-armed-carjacking-dc/index.html
who report that it was 3 armed assailants and
According to Cuellar’s office, the congressman’s sushi dinner, phone, iPad and car were all stolen in the incident, which DC police said occurred around 9:32 p.m. Monday night...
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 3:07am
The trials & tribulations of dognapping
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lady-gaga-reward-dognapping-judge-ruling_...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 3:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 2:31am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 5:05am
hint:
and a retweet by Moskos, not so much a hint, rather pretty blatant
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 6:41pm
You could, if you wanted to, use "ACPAB"? (All Chicago Peacekeepers Are Bastards)
Personally I prefer something like "'The Community' Does It Again". One happy community. Looking out for one another....
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 3:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 6:43pm
Long thread of many centrist-Dem type New Yorkers complaining seriously and bitterly about 'progressive' attitude to crime and policing (including articles), found retweeted by Peter Moskos:
(After reading it, you won't still wonder why we ended up with Giuliani and Bloomberg as mayors for two terms each, and now Adams; Hint #1: lock violent offenders up. Hint #2: ruthlessly pursue ownership and use of handguns however you can, rights be damned. Hint #3 support 'broken windows' policing, and #4 goes with #3: pay for a large and diverse police force and the prosecutors to support them.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 7:03pm
Well done!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 9:57pm
Peruvian National Arrested In Peru For Sending Over 150 Hoax Bomb Threats To Schools And Other Institutions In The United States And Soliciting Child Pornography
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 10:50pm
Prove to me he's not just plain nuts. It's like going to the US capitol building and demanding to see Pres. Joe Biden. And there's plenty of other stuff like this: ...who was shirtless...
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/05/2023 - 12:11pm
Do note Mosko's factual reply here (and that's just regarding defunding, without getting into the psychologicaf effect on policing, violent criminals and all kinds of weapons purchasers of more than a year of mass protests and even riots and mass destruction to voice against police, basically mass castigation of police while they are trying to work a pandemic)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/05/2023 - 1:32pm
Lovely 'community' (all Chiraq Black women chomping at the bit to join?)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/06/2023 - 7:22pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 2:17am
great 'community':she was in. doing a heckuva job:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 10:26pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 3:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 3:44pm
but ACAB so we still need to get rid of traffic enforcement by cops?
edit to add:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 3:55pm
^ So which Black man are you gonna believe? Philadelphia's Interim Police Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. or 19-year-old Robert Edmond Davis?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 4:04pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 6:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 6:22pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 6:27pm
^ that's the middle of Manhattan
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 6:37pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 6:41pm
wonder if he also does celebrity imitations, like Michael Jackson for example:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 10:31pm
^ Lock him up?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 10:33pm
Lovely; more creative?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 10:51pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 7:30pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 4:31am
I believe he's talking about Chicago, not Israel:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 1:32pm
US Justice Department Urged to Investigate Gunshot Detector Purchases
AAARGH!
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 1:37pm
GUNS via COVID FRAUD & GANGS!
Millions in PPP, other COVID relief fraud went to gangs, heated up Chicago’s illegal gun market
In Chicago, the price of illegal guns soared during the pandemic, but gangs were able to pay for them with COVID-19 relief money obtained fraudulently, agents say.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 8:53pm
Crime, violence drop in Brownsville, Brooklyn, where NYPD cracks down on quality of life offenses
NY Daily News Oct. 8
tweet continued
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 10:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 7:01pm
literal broken windows - where were those social workers?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 8:38pm
Yes the shit is stil real, not something just made up by right wingers on the internet. He's got the wacko woke DSA-endorsed councilperson and the printed instructions as well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 5:04am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:08pm
and
lotsa broken windows!!!
look like ants; cry of the unheard?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:21pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:38pm
headline at link is Neighbors voice concerns after northeast Columbus shooting leaves 1 hospitalized
by Isabelle HansonTue, October 10th 2023, 5:29 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 11:43pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 12:06am
Huh, they are actually acknowledging a college shooting at a HBCU.Instead of pretending it didn't happen or blaming it on white supremacy. Will wonders never cease? Maybe support for some kind of police will eventually show up too, you never know?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 10:50am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 3:51am
Major Philly cop killer/crime story going on, last 24 hrs. in chrono order
Camden, Camden, Camden, you sure you wanna be blaming criminals in Philly?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 7:29pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 2:12am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 2:14am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 2:38am
4 teens shot, 15-yr-old girl killed: 'Oh my God, this child is dying': 15-year-old killed in shooting on Madison's Far East Side
By Chris Rickert @ |Wisconsin State Journal Oct 12, 2023, LOTS & LOTS OF PHOTOS & VIDEO of police briefing AT LINK
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 3:07am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 4:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 5:28am
There's lots more, that's just a selection
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 6:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 6:56pm
MPD: 4 injured in downtown Minneapolis drive-by shooting
CBS Minnesota, Oct. 15, photos at link
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 7:02pm
3 people killed in shooting at party, Denver police say
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 7:07pm
5 injured in shooting near elementary school in east Kansas City, police say
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 7:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 2:48am
LAPD search for multiple gunmen after 3 people killed in Toluca Lake drive-by shooting (North Hollywood)
BY MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ, AMY MAETZOLD, UPDATED ON: OCTOBER 17, 2023 / 5:46 PM / KCAL/CBS NEWS
2 shot and killed on South Central Avenue in Lodi, suspect at large
BY RICHARD RAMOS, UPDATED ON: OCTOBER 17, 2023 / 10:22 PM / CBS SACRAMENTO
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 3:07am
Mother grieves murder of 24-year-old son killed during triple shooting in Columbia, Maryland
BY DENNIS VALERA, UPDATED ON: OCTOBER 17, 2023 / 3:50 PM / CBS BALTIMORE
DETAILED VIDEO REPORT AT LINK
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 3:15am
Four men seriously injured in shooting in front of Severn convenience store
BY ADAM THOMPSON, UPDATED ON: OCTOBER 17, 2023 / 12:08 PM / CBS BALTIMORE
VIDEO REPORT AT LINK
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 3:25am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 3:35am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 3:36am
Don't we have enough crime without adding their hate to the mix?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 6:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 4:47pm
Mayor Bowser, D.C.:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 9:30pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 9:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 1:11am
sounds like they've got typical post-2020 mid-week wee hours going on in Chiraq;
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 2:17am
Fact if you're going to do skin color: Blacks overwhelmingly have most ot the homicide in Chicago, and not only that, they had a big spike coinciding with the national Geo. Floyd protests:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 11:27am
^ and police profile by physical appearance; they can't not.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 11:29am
Get that graph up...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 12:49am
thank you!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 2:04pm
I am reminded by this report of things going on at Cooper Union that many woke still say we should abolish police, yeah hey where are the *social workers*? And that caring *community* willing to sort it all out?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 7:23pm
^ Also another reminder: why public protests are policed. DOH!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 7:29pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 7:55pm
continued:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 8:01pm
BINGO, mass shooter yet another very seriously mentally ill person free to buy and use guns, including in this case getting credentials as a firearms instructor and belonging to the National Guard Reserve!!! He just didn't tell them about *those voices*?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 11:03pm
HOLY SHIT, at least 22 dead; I see NYTimes.com has it as their headline now, and have set up a *live* feed of updates.Not the *usual* mass shooting, seems like he thinks he's Rambo,he's still out there and has shown willingness already to keep shooting at 3 sites
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/25/2023 - 11:59pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 12:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 1:04pm
what it sounded like 1/2 mile from the bar (I have no doubt he's living 'Rambo' in hs head)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 1:09pm
this guy describing hiding in the bowling alley's pin-setting machine is a new one!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 1:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 6:34pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 6:36pm
Suspect's sister says he may have been looking for his ex: Law enforcement officials
Oct.26 3:24 pm edt @ ABC News live feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/26/2023 - 6:43pm
Suspect in Lewiston Mass Shooting Is Found Dead
The body of the man wanted in the killing of 18 people was discovered on Friday night, the authorities said, bringing an end to a sweeping two-day manhunt.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 11:29pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 12:32am
DeSantis offers to boost security after multiple people killed or wounded in Tampa shooting
By KIMBERLY LEONARD
@Politico. com, 10/29/2023 Updated: 10/29/2023 03:16 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 12:21am
they need more juvie halls in D.C.: "Bowser slams DC judge for sending 15-year-old carjacking suspect home; I-Team finds DYRS may not have enough space for troubled teens":
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 12:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 12:48am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 1:45am
WYSIWYG:
Wikipedia: ....On November 1, 2022, Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas.[6][7]...
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 12:54am
gee thanks again, 'BLM', for making cops pull back (or even quit in disgust) while at the same time fueling a huge jump in firearms sales:for supposed 'protection' because cops were pulling back:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 1:06am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 1:37am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 1:40am
4 shot, 2 critically wounded after uninvited guest opens fire at birthday party; suspect at large
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 8:44am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 8:47am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 9:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 9:09am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 9:20am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 9:28am
Video
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 9:30am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 10:48am