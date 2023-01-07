Statista

https://www.statista.com › statistics

Church attendance of Americans 2022

Jun 2, 2023 — According to a 2022 survey, 31 percent of Americans never attend church or synagogue, compared to 20 percent of Americans who attend every week.

Gallup

news.gallup.com

U.S. Church Attendance Still Lower Than Pre-Pandemic

4 days ago — Eighty-one percent of U.S. adults say they believe in God, down six percentage points from 2017 and the lowest in Gallup's trend. June 26, 2023

Lifeway Research

https://research.lifeway.com › rever...

Reversing the Shrinking Share of Americans Who Regularly Attend ...

Jun 15, 2023 — Using this standard, 27% of Americans qualify as regular churchgoers, according to the 2022 General Social Survey (GSS). An increasing percentage of Americans ...

CBS Austin

https://cbsaustin.com › nation-world

Fewer Americans going to church, survey shows | KEYE

2 days ago — In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999. And the percentage of Americans who do not ...

Fox28 Savannah

https://fox28savannah.com › churc...

Fewer Americans going to church, survey shows

2 days ago — A survey conducted last month and released this week shows 31% of Americans attended a church, synagogue, mosque or temple in the past seven days.

Gizmodo

https://gizmodo.com › church-servi...

More and More Americans Want to Attend Church Digitally, Study Finds

Jun 18, 2023 — According to Pew Research, about 63 percent of Americans currently identify as Christian; another seven percent, meanwhile, say they are affiliated