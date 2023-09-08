    [Trump/GOP/SC post-indictments]

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:27pm |

    WOW!

    After Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Jack Smith filed a Motion for Protective Order.

    Smith is claiming that the prosecution can not safely turn over all the requested discovery evidence until they know that Trump can't make… pic.twitter.com/UswXt8h4Oi

    — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2023


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 10:01am

    When Trump violates the protection order, it would be good to lock him up for a night or two. Both because he will have earned it, but moreso to get MAGA-land used to the idea of Trump locked up, as they're going to have to get used to it. https://t.co/ZLyom73oBR

    — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 5, 2023


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 2:23am

    How weird is Cannon"s move? Analysis

    https://adamunikowsky.substack.com/p/it-begins

    For dissection of Judge Cannon's "intensely weird" order yesterday striking sealed govt filings explaining its unopposed motion for a hearing about Nauta's atty's potential conflicts, see @AdamUnikowsky 's substack post: https://t.co/mPfzNYGe5z pic.twitter.com/vAwJtc5Yl8

    — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) August 8, 2023


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 10:01pm

    Whoa:

    Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win https://t.co/jsjhFKwqp7

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2023

    I know PP put some stuff about Kenneth Chesebro on his other thread, but this story also deserves to be recorded on this thread.

    Re:

    ...But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time...

    I wonder which one of  these 'awful' reporters (according to Marcy Wheeler types) obtained it by virtue of their connections: By Maggie HabermanCharlie Savage and Luke Broadwater


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:16am

    I guess you'll ignore the crappy interference work Maggie's doing by lumping in Charlie Savage, who's in a different category and style of work.Again, look who Maggie's mother is, and consider how she frequently spins and alters reality in ways that must make her mother's clients quite happy. It's like having their own apinmeiater at NYT even somehow with NYT's acceptance. Trump shot someone on Main Street and watched them die? "There was a policy disagreement on Main Street today, experts say it will take some time to sort it out," 

    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:55am

     

    Comments

    How big is fake news? 

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:32pm

    Fishing in GA - Jan 2?

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1689657632141852672.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 5:40pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 6:06pm

    Projection


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:21am

    Contrast CNN’s acknowledgment that Kerik was convicted for fraud with NYT’s focus, instead, on his background as a cop.

    The word “fraud” shows up seven times in the NYT story, because of its centrality to the charges against Trump. Never once does it mention Kerik’s past fraud.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:26pm

    Huffpost prolly thinks this is an anti-Trump piece, but but they repeat his words and framing so much, and it could be from his PR team (which might be just him). I do believe that subliminally repetition takes its toll, but even if thought to be "disproving"  things, it is reinforcing them in our psyches somehow as a kernel of doubt. 

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-reporter-question-georgia-election-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 5:51am

    NYTimes all-column headline Trump Indicted in Georgia

    Prosecutors Accuse Trump of ‘Criminal Enterprise’ to Overturn Election

    A grand jury indicted the former president and 18 allies, including Rudolph W. Giuliani and Mark Meadows, with multiple crimes related to a conspiracy to subvert the will of voters.

    Link goes to NYTimes live on story, updated 12 minutes ago


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:40am

    ditto WaPo: Trump indicted in Georgia election probe

    Donald Trump was charged with 13 counts in Georgia, including violating the state’s racketeering act and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath.
     
    On the Live page they have a different headline: Trump charged in Georgia 2020 election probe, his fourth indictment
     

    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:50am

    Who Has Been Charged in the Election Inquiry in Georgia

    By The New York Times Aug. 14, 2023

    The indictment Georgia prosecutors filed Monday in an election interference case targeting former President Donald J. Trump and his associates includes 41 criminal charges against 19 people who are accused of helping him seek to overturn his 2020 election loss.

    [Read the annotated indictment.]

    The 19 people facing charges

     

    Donald J. Trump

    The former president has now been indicted in four separate criminal investigations this year.

    Facing 13 charges

    3 counts
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    2 counts
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Filing false documents
     

    Rudolph W. Giuliani

    Lawyer

    The former mayor of New York first made his name as a U.S. attorney who used racketeering charges to pursue organized crime. Now he himself faces a racketeering charge for his central role in the plot to keep Mr. Trump in power.

    Facing 13 charges

    3 counts
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    3 counts
    False statements and writings
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    John C. Eastman

    Lawyer

    A key legal architect of the effort to keep Mr. Trump in power using bogus slates of Trump electors in swing states won by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

    Facing nine charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Filing false documents
     

    Ray Smith III

    Lawyer

    An attorney working with the Trump team who advanced false claims at a legislative hearing in Georgia.

    Facing 12 charges

    3 counts
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    2 counts
    False statements and writings
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    Sidney Powell

    Lawyer

    One of the most prominent lawyers advancing false claims of vote fraud and advising Mr. Trump to fight his election loss. She promised to “release the Kraken.”

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    Kenneth Chesebro

    Lawyer

    One of the lawyers who played a central role in developing the idea of having Trump supporters pretend to be electors from states won by Mr. Biden.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    Mark Meadows

    Former White House chief of staff

    Mr. Meadows was deeply involved in efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power. During a visit to Georgia, he showed up at a vote-counting facility and put Mr. Trump on the phone with a top state elections investigator.

    Facing two charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
     

    Michael Roman

    Trump campaign staff member

    A senior Trump campaign staff member who played a role in the fake electors plot.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    Jeffrey Clark

    Former Justice Department official

    A former senior Justice Department official who caused outrage among his colleagues by advancing false election fraud claims and seeking to intervene in the presidential election in Georgia.

    Facing two charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
     

    Misty Hampton

    Coffee County elections supervisor

    A former election supervisor of Coffee County, Ga., who is suspected of helping Trump supporters access the county’s voting equipment.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    Robert Cheeley

    Lawyer; Appeared at legislative hearing

    A longtime Georgia plaintiff’s attorney, he has been a lead lawyer in litigation related to the 2020 election. His indictment follows false assertions at a legislative hearing where he claimed election workers were double- and triple-counting votes.

    Facing 10 charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    1 count
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Perjury
     

    Jenna Ellis

    Lawyer

    Ms. Ellis said she was part of an “elite strike force team” of lawyers who appeared at public hearings and amplified the president’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.

    Facing two charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
     

    Cathy Latham

    Fake elector

    Ms. Latham is a former head of the Republican Party in rural Coffee County, where she was involved in an effort by pro-Trump forces to copy sensitive election software in January 2021. Ms. Latham was also one of 16 fake electors in Georgia who cast their electoral votes for Mr. Trump.

    Facing 11 charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Forgery in the first degree
    1 count
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    David Shafer

    Fake elector

    A former state senator and the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, Mr. Shafer, portraying himself as the “chairperson” of the Electoral College of Georgia, filed 16 fake electoral votes for Mr. Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

    Facing eight charges

    3 counts
    False statements and writings
    2 counts
    Forgery in the first degree
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
     

    Shawn Still

    Fake elector

    A Georgia state senator who was one of the bogus electors who sought to keep Mr. Trump in power after his loss to Mr. Biden.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
     

    Trevian Kutti

    Publicist

    Ms. Kutti used to be publicist for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Prosecutors said she took part in a plot to pressure a Fulton County election worker to falsely admit committing fraud on Election Day in 2020.

    Facing three charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
    1 count
    Influencing witnesses
     

    Stephen C. Lee

    Pastor

    A Lutheran pastor from Illinois who is among those implicated in efforts to intimidate Atlanta election workers.

    Facing five charges

    2 counts
    Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
    1 count
    Influencing witnesses
     

    Willie Lewis Floyd III

    Involved in election worker scheme

    A former mixed martial arts fighter who once led a group called “Black Voices for Trump” and is among those implicated in efforts to intimidate Atlanta election workers.

    Facing three charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
    1 count
    Influencing witnesses
     

    Scott Hall

    Bail bondsman

    An Atlanta-area Trump supporter and bail bondsman who took part in a plan by Trump allies to access election equipment in rural Coffee County, Ga.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    By Lazaro Gamio, Keith Collins, Danny Hakim and Richard Fausset


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:06am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 3:22am

    Georgia's Republican governor responding to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:53pm

    Rick Wilson reminder:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:09pm

    Florida's got Mar-a-Lago - who needs Capone?

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12410199/amp/Al-Capone-Miami-be...

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 5:52pm

    Hillary's emails vs Don's Twitter DMs

    State Dept scheduling vs plans to attack Iran

    Both sides do it

    Etc tu, Elon? Not *just* the crime, *also* the coverup?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 2:13am

    So Rudy knew of Trump's plans to claim fraud if he lost back in *2019*!!!

    And no one's denying any of this - they just say it's ok, legal, ignoring the hundreds who've been convicted on this stuff already


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 1:20pm

    Roger's turn in the barrel?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 8:16pm

    Threatening judge (denied he'd done this under oath, blamed it on his underlings), probably covered under Trump's pardon :-(


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 1:33am

    Perloff lies and damn lirs


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 2:08pm

    Welfare check:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:53am

    I think it's "wellness check",  no? 

    Anyway, I not significantly different, remains on autopilot. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 7:08am

    hah, yeah I meant wellness, don't know where that came from


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 10:19am

    All those fake billions, he may need a welfare check soon if "the people" have had enough


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:00pm

    Good point and makes me think of how he is rarely called a "billionaire" anymore, he's lost that powerful tycoon persona he once had (fake tho it was, he definitely once had it). Usually now referred to as an "ex-president' and other descriptive names depending on one's opinion of him. "Embattled" is certainly used a lot by folks trying to be objective. I would think this would not please a narcissist.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 3:26pm

    FWIW apparently Erik still believes


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 4:08pm

    It is rather strange - all that drama for what? 

    He certainly made his mark, performance of a lifetime. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 3:57am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:39pm

    Challenging him to see if he can shut the fuck up.

    If not, he pays the meter.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 2:12am

    Justice delayed can be justice denied


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 4:46am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 8:16pm

    Related: "Woodward" trending on Twitter

    https://twitter.com/search?q=Woodward&src=trend_click&vertical=trends


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 9:15pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 12:34pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 7:41pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 8:04pm

    "Anything you can do, I can do better" - Bitter Moon


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 10:36am

    Lincoln Project naughty laugh (a reminder that they are, after all, former GOP political operatives):

    .


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 9:08pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 5:50pm

    For the record:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 1:53pm

    Bull fucking shit no - we do not have to assume the lying cheating criminal motherfucker is "innocent" - the *court/ has to assume the thieving scamming motherfucker is innocent. Huge difference - we're allowed to use our eyes and ears and common sense, plus read various investigative reporting, idiot. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 6:58pm

    ....U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Joseph Biggs, the former leader of the group's Florida chapter, to 17 years in prison. He sentenced Zachary Rehl, the former leader of the Proud Boys' Philadelphia chapter, to 15 years in prison.

    Biggs, a U.S. army veteran, was a close ally of the former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio. Biggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy in May alongside two other Proud Boys leaders following a more than four-month-long trial.

    In handing down his sentence, Judge Kelly accepted the government's recommendation to apply an enhancement that effectively labeled Biggs' crimes as acts of terrorism in seeking to influence the actions of government through threats and use of force....

    from ABC News, 2 hrs. ago, Former Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl sentenced for Jan. 6 sedition


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 6:58pm

    Rick Wilson:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 2:47am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 2:22am

    new on Rudy by Dan Friedman & David Corn:

    A New Rudy Scandal: FBI Agent Says Giuliani Was Co-opted by Russian Intelligence – Mother Jones https://t.co/SVvJ5yET1E

    — (@LePapillonBlu2) September 1, 2023

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 6:22pm

    There is of course lots of chatter among the 'identitarans' that white people don't get punished like people of color do.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 6:11pm

    Wasn't kidding with my last line. Here's a Trumpie doing it, but lefties are doing it, too. Trump was often actually at that 'sweet' spot where rightie extremists and leftie extremists meet:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 6:43pm

    I laughed, yes I did:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 11:34pm

    It's that irresistible intellectual capacity that attracts wimmin like sharks to chum. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 12:16am

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/16/2023 - 5:11pm

    Cynical of him but a reminder that he was a boss at Vox for quite some time:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 11:03pm

    Well CNN's head crowed about the 2016 clusterfuck promoting Trump every day that gave him a cool billion. Money r@wks.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 11:34am

    Just win - river deep, BS high

    https://digbysblog.net/2023/09/19/how-they-do-it/


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 7:34am

    Inherent difference: GOP main 'policy' is not to have so much goverment policy! As in Ronnie's popular joke about "I'm from the goverment and I'm here to help." This much virtually all voters get! They don't want their taxes to go to paying someone to write a 600-page policy paper and judge it likely that any 'policy' that needs one will also be a big expensive fail. I'm actually inclined to agree since I moved to NYC and saw the waste, grift and corruption of big and expensive long-term government bureaucracy. Only "FDR liberals' are pro this kind of stuff and they are also the ones that have branded the Dem party that way in most minds. If you're gonna have a big, expensive government, best to have an Independent type like Bloomberg riding herd on it so that is efficient.

    This is why swings might chose Trump over Kamala Harris. She is branded as an FDR-liberal type, unfairly or not. Joe not so much, though to my mind he hasn't done enough 'Sister Souljah' moments as president to remind that he's not one to support 600-page policy papers on medical coverage for trans people and that his life record as a politician is 'support Joe Sixpack, don't hinder him with big gummint by elites." I am sympathetic, 1980's DLC all the way.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/21/2023 - 3:34pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/22/2023 - 9:16am

    Meidas Touch doing 'what's good for the goose is good for the gander'


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 8:28pm

    Or ginning up an insanity defense.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:18am

    (Peter Moskos retweeted)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:15pm

    Mary Trump:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 2:11pm

    gift article, NYTimes' "Judge Rules Trump Committed Fraud, Stripping Control of Key Properties"

    https://t.co/f4W67L6I5g

    — Seeley (@Seeleycat) September 26, 2023

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:10pm

    Michael Cohen:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:49pm

    hashtag currently trending on Twitter: #TrumpIsAFraud


    by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 7:52pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:26am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:29am

    A consultant for the IRS has been charged with leaking to the news media private tax information about former President Donald Trump and thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people.

    Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., stole the files while working as a government contractor and gave them to two news organizations, the Justice Department announced Friday.

    The agency doesn’t identify the outlets, though it appears to be referring to ProPublica and the New York Times.

    In a court document, the government says the leaks included information about “Public Official A,” which a person familiar with the charges confirmed is Trump.

    Littlejohn faces a maximum five years in prison, the Justice Department said.

    The charges were filed as a “criminal information” rather than an indictment, which typically means the defendant has entered a plea deal [...]

    continued at


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 4:45am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 10:23am

    video including the judge

    that's right pic.twitter.com/kPzNALkG1w

    — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2023

    also important to note (especially because he's been verbally attacking the judge)

    Trump isn’t getting a jury trial in his $250m civil fraud suit brought against him by New York AG James because his legal team didn’t request one on the paperwork https://t.co/7zvUfytiEr

    — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 2, 2023

    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 4:54pm

    Leonard Leo in the barrel? #Sad


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 7:44pm

    Finally: a STFU


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 2:37am

    Weisselberg paid $2m not to testify

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1712233460817883230.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 4:22am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/18/2023 - 4:20pm

    The 3 critical Midwest swing states that switched to Trump by a total of 70k votes ( This jerkoff had a following of 51k - how much their retweeting got blacks to stay home - including swing states - probably wasn't part of the trial (it's illegal whatever the actual outcome), but it wasn't benign.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/19/2023 - 10:29am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/19/2023 - 11:30am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 5:19am

    ^ no doubt she knows that look


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 3:10pm

    seems like they're falling like trees!surprise


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 3:15pm

    Latest Comments

    more