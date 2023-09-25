Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Shocking daylight robbery caught on video in BucktownBy artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:41pm |
@ CWB Chicago, Sept. 25 (video at link]
[....] Robberies have skyrocketed in the police district that serves Bucktown this year. They’re up 53% compared to 2022 and up 96% compared to 2019. That’s as of last Sunday, the most recent data available from the Chicago Police Department.
The robbery occurred in the 32nd Ward, which is represented by Ald. Scott Waguespack.
In a recent community meeting, Waguespack seemed unimpressed with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s awareness of the neighborhood’s robbery problem.
“I don’t think he understood the extent of the crimes taking place over the summer,” Waguespack said, according to Block Club Chicago. Johnson “has no comprehension of what’s happening here. He had no comprehension and he had no answers.”[....]
BTW, if you watch the video, you''ll see two young Black predators ambush a young White guy walking while eating a pizza slice to go, so the reaction might be more than usual.
(Previous Crime News thread here in 2 pages, covering 8/2 thru 9/25)
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:45pm
different Dallas shooting; dead is a 19-yr. old woman
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:18pm
oh my goodness, will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:34pm
'Jamaica" is a neighborhood in Queens, NY:
sound on:
Greenwich Village in Manhattan
has been a big deal story in local news as drugs were found hidden in a certifled day care center as 911 hand to handle several little kids o'd'ing there and one died
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:06am
why quit, just keep trying
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:14am
Newbie Jack City
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:47am
sound on:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:50pm
MAJOR LOOTING & RIOTING IN PHILLY
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 12:59am
^ No doubt the language of the unheard, tragically crying out for Lululemon and Apple products, sticking to 'the man', jumping up and down with glee? Oh to be in the workers' paradise of Venezuela, where titanium cell phone cases rain from the heavens and all the street hos wear Lululemon?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 2:58am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:02am
I wonder if the 'community' that's supportive of looting 'the man' likes what they have wrought: no shopping after dark and fewer hours for employees
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:11am
If they can convict hundreds of Jan6 protesters, they can do same with looters.
"I was just filming" doesn't quite cut it.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12566281/Thatll-wipe-smile-face...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:19am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:14am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:17am
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:21am
^ who needs police, why couldn't social workers handle these grenade threat calls?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/28/2023 - 3:34am