[CRIME News] Shocking daylight robbery caught on video in Bucktown
@ CWB Chicago, Sept. 25 (video at link]
[....] Robberies have skyrocketed in the police district that serves Bucktown this year. They’re up 53% compared to 2022 and up 96% compared to 2019. That’s as of last Sunday, the most recent data available from the Chicago Police Department.
The robbery occurred in the 32nd Ward, which is represented by Ald. Scott Waguespack.
In a recent community meeting, Waguespack seemed unimpressed with Mayor Brandon Johnson’s awareness of the neighborhood’s robbery problem.
“I don’t think he understood the extent of the crimes taking place over the summer,” Waguespack said, according to Block Club Chicago. Johnson “has no comprehension of what’s happening here. He had no comprehension and he had no answers.”[....]
BTW, if you watch the video, you''ll see two young Black predators ambush a young White guy walking while eating a pizza slice to go, so the reaction might be more than usual.
(Previous Crime News thread here in 2 pages, covering 8/2 thru 9/25)
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:45pm
different Dallas shooting; dead is a 19-yr. old woman
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:18pm
oh my goodness, will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 11:34pm
'Jamaica" is a neighborhood in Queens, NY:
sound on:
Greenwich Village in Manhattan
has been a big deal story in local news as drugs were found hidden in a certifled day care center as 911 hand to handle several little kids o'd'ing there and one died
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:06am
why quit, just keep trying
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 12:14am
Newbie Jack City
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 4:47am