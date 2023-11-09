Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Gangs, Corruption and Collapse: The Slow and Steady Demise of South Africa
By Bartholomäus Grill and Fritz Schaap in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Uitenhage for Spiegel International, Sept. 8
The end of Apartheid in South Africa brought a surge of hope for a brighter future. But the ANC, the party that liberated the Black majority from oppression, has transformed the country into a swamp of corruption, mismanagement and despair. Some are trying to turn things around.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 9:01pm
So whites not so racist, it's just a broken windows (and worse) thing
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 11:40am