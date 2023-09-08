    [Trump/GOP/SC post-indictments]

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:27pm |

    WOW!

    After Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Jack Smith filed a Motion for Protective Order.

    Smith is claiming that the prosecution can not safely turn over all the requested discovery evidence until they know that Trump can't make… pic.twitter.com/UswXt8h4Oi

    — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 5, 2023


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 10:01am

    When Trump violates the protection order, it would be good to lock him up for a night or two. Both because he will have earned it, but moreso to get MAGA-land used to the idea of Trump locked up, as they're going to have to get used to it. https://t.co/ZLyom73oBR

    — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) August 5, 2023


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 2:23am

    How weird is Cannon"s move? Analysis

    https://adamunikowsky.substack.com/p/it-begins

    For dissection of Judge Cannon's "intensely weird" order yesterday striking sealed govt filings explaining its unopposed motion for a hearing about Nauta's atty's potential conflicts, see @AdamUnikowsky 's substack post: https://t.co/mPfzNYGe5z pic.twitter.com/vAwJtc5Yl8

    — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) August 8, 2023


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 10:01pm

    Whoa:

    Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win https://t.co/jsjhFKwqp7

    — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2023

    I know PP put some stuff about Kenneth Chesebro on his other thread, but this story also deserves to be recorded on this thread.

    Re:

    ...But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time...

    I wonder which one of  these 'awful' reporters (according to Marcy Wheeler types) obtained it by virtue of their connections: By Maggie HabermanCharlie Savage and Luke Broadwater


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 12:16am

    I guess you'll ignore the crappy interference work Maggie's doing by lumping in Charlie Savage, who's in a different category and style of work.Again, look who Maggie's mother is, and consider how she frequently spins and alters reality in ways that must make her mother's clients quite happy. It's like having their own apinmeiater at NYT even somehow with NYT's acceptance. Trump shot someone on Main Street and watched them die? "There was a policy disagreement on Main Street today, experts say it will take some time to sort it out," 

    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 11:55am

     

    Comments

    How big is fake news? 

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 2:32pm

    Fishing in GA - Jan 2?

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1689657632141852672.html


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 5:40pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 6:06pm

    Projection


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:21am

    Contrast CNN’s acknowledgment that Kerik was convicted for fraud with NYT’s focus, instead, on his background as a cop.

    The word “fraud” shows up seven times in the NYT story, because of its centrality to the charges against Trump. Never once does it mention Kerik’s past fraud.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 3:26pm

    Huffpost prolly thinks this is an anti-Trump piece, but but they repeat his words and framing so much, and it could be from his PR team (which might be just him). I do believe that subliminally repetition takes its toll, but even if thought to be "disproving"  things, it is reinforcing them in our psyches somehow as a kernel of doubt. 

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-reporter-question-georgia-election-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 5:51am

    NYTimes all-column headline Trump Indicted in Georgia

    Prosecutors Accuse Trump of ‘Criminal Enterprise’ to Overturn Election

    A grand jury indicted the former president and 18 allies, including Rudolph W. Giuliani and Mark Meadows, with multiple crimes related to a conspiracy to subvert the will of voters.

    Link goes to NYTimes live on story, updated 12 minutes ago


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:40am

    ditto WaPo: Trump indicted in Georgia election probe

    Donald Trump was charged with 13 counts in Georgia, including violating the state’s racketeering act and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath.
     
    On the Live page they have a different headline: Trump charged in Georgia 2020 election probe, his fourth indictment
     

    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:50am

    Who Has Been Charged in the Election Inquiry in Georgia

    By The New York Times Aug. 14, 2023

    The indictment Georgia prosecutors filed Monday in an election interference case targeting former President Donald J. Trump and his associates includes 41 criminal charges against 19 people who are accused of helping him seek to overturn his 2020 election loss.

    [Read the annotated indictment.]

    The 19 people facing charges

     

    Donald J. Trump

    The former president has now been indicted in four separate criminal investigations this year.

    Facing 13 charges

    3 counts
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    2 counts
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Filing false documents
     

    Rudolph W. Giuliani

    Lawyer

    The former mayor of New York first made his name as a U.S. attorney who used racketeering charges to pursue organized crime. Now he himself faces a racketeering charge for his central role in the plot to keep Mr. Trump in power.

    Facing 13 charges

    3 counts
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    3 counts
    False statements and writings
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    John C. Eastman

    Lawyer

    A key legal architect of the effort to keep Mr. Trump in power using bogus slates of Trump electors in swing states won by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

    Facing nine charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Filing false documents
     

    Ray Smith III

    Lawyer

    An attorney working with the Trump team who advanced false claims at a legislative hearing in Georgia.

    Facing 12 charges

    3 counts
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    2 counts
    False statements and writings
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    Sidney Powell

    Lawyer

    One of the most prominent lawyers advancing false claims of vote fraud and advising Mr. Trump to fight his election loss. She promised to “release the Kraken.”

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    Kenneth Chesebro

    Lawyer

    One of the lawyers who played a central role in developing the idea of having Trump supporters pretend to be electors from states won by Mr. Biden.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    Mark Meadows

    Former White House chief of staff

    Mr. Meadows was deeply involved in efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power. During a visit to Georgia, he showed up at a vote-counting facility and put Mr. Trump on the phone with a top state elections investigator.

    Facing two charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
     

    Michael Roman

    Trump campaign staff member

    A senior Trump campaign staff member who played a role in the fake electors plot.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
     

    Jeffrey Clark

    Former Justice Department official

    A former senior Justice Department official who caused outrage among his colleagues by advancing false election fraud claims and seeking to intervene in the presidential election in Georgia.

    Facing two charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings
     

    Misty Hampton

    Coffee County elections supervisor

    A former election supervisor of Coffee County, Ga., who is suspected of helping Trump supporters access the county’s voting equipment.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    Robert Cheeley

    Lawyer; Appeared at legislative hearing

    A longtime Georgia plaintiff’s attorney, he has been a lead lawyer in litigation related to the 2020 election. His indictment follows false assertions at a legislative hearing where he claimed election workers were double- and triple-counting votes.

    Facing 10 charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
    1 count
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Perjury
     

    Jenna Ellis

    Lawyer

    Ms. Ellis said she was part of an “elite strike force team” of lawyers who appeared at public hearings and amplified the president’s false claims of widespread voter fraud.

    Facing two charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
     

    Cathy Latham

    Fake elector

    Ms. Latham is a former head of the Republican Party in rural Coffee County, where she was involved in an effort by pro-Trump forces to copy sensitive election software in January 2021. Ms. Latham was also one of 16 fake electors in Georgia who cast their electoral votes for Mr. Trump.

    Facing 11 charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Forgery in the first degree
    1 count
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    David Shafer

    Fake elector

    A former state senator and the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, Mr. Shafer, portraying himself as the “chairperson” of the Electoral College of Georgia, filed 16 fake electoral votes for Mr. Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

    Facing eight charges

    3 counts
    False statements and writings
    2 counts
    Forgery in the first degree
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
     

    Shawn Still

    Fake elector

    A Georgia state senator who was one of the bogus electors who sought to keep Mr. Trump in power after his loss to Mr. Biden.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Forgery in the first degree
    2 counts
    False statements and writings
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Impersonating a public officer
    1 count
    Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents
     

    Trevian Kutti

    Publicist

    Ms. Kutti used to be publicist for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Prosecutors said she took part in a plot to pressure a Fulton County election worker to falsely admit committing fraud on Election Day in 2020.

    Facing three charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
    1 count
    Influencing witnesses
     

    Stephen C. Lee

    Pastor

    A Lutheran pastor from Illinois who is among those implicated in efforts to intimidate Atlanta election workers.

    Facing five charges

    2 counts
    Criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
    1 count
    Influencing witnesses
     

    Willie Lewis Floyd III

    Involved in election worker scheme

    A former mixed martial arts fighter who once led a group called “Black Voices for Trump” and is among those implicated in efforts to intimidate Atlanta election workers.

    Facing three charges

    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings
    1 count
    Influencing witnesses
     

    Scott Hall

    Bail bondsman

    An Atlanta-area Trump supporter and bail bondsman who took part in a plan by Trump allies to access election equipment in rural Coffee County, Ga.

    Facing seven charges

    2 counts
    Conspiracy to commit election fraud
    1 count
    Violation of the Georgia RICO Act
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer theft
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer trespass
    1 count
    Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy
    1 count
    Conspiracy to defraud the state
     

    By Lazaro Gamio, Keith Collins, Danny Hakim and Richard Fausset


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:06am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 3:22am

    Georgia's Republican governor responding to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 1:53pm

    Rick Wilson reminder:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 2:09pm

    Florida's got Mar-a-Lago - who needs Capone?

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12410199/amp/Al-Capone-Miami-be...

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 5:52pm

    Hillary's emails vs Don's Twitter DMs

    State Dept scheduling vs plans to attack Iran

    Both sides do it

    Etc tu, Elon? Not *just* the crime, *also* the coverup?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 2:13am

    So Rudy knew of Trump's plans to claim fraud if he lost back in *2019*!!!

    And no one's denying any of this - they just say it's ok, legal, ignoring the hundreds who've been convicted on this stuff already


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 1:20pm

    Roger's turn in the barrel?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 8:16pm

    Threatening judge (denied he'd done this under oath, blamed it on his underlings), probably covered under Trump's pardon :-(


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 1:33am

    Perloff lies and damn lirs


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 2:08pm

    Welfare check:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:53am

    I think it's "wellness check",  no? 

    Anyway, I not significantly different, remains on autopilot. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 7:08am

    hah, yeah I meant wellness, don't know where that came from


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 10:19am

    All those fake billions, he may need a welfare check soon if "the people" have had enough


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:00pm

    Good point and makes me think of how he is rarely called a "billionaire" anymore, he's lost that powerful tycoon persona he once had (fake tho it was, he definitely once had it). Usually now referred to as an "ex-president' and other descriptive names depending on one's opinion of him. "Embattled" is certainly used a lot by folks trying to be objective. I would think this would not please a narcissist.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 3:26pm

    FWIW apparently Erik still believes


    by artappraiser on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 4:08pm

    It is rather strange - all that drama for what? 

    He certainly made his mark, performance of a lifetime. 


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 3:57am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:39pm

    Challenging him to see if he can shut the fuck up.

    If not, he pays the meter.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 2:12am

    Justice delayed can be justice denied


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 4:46am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 8:16pm

    Related: "Woodward" trending on Twitter

    https://twitter.com/search?q=Woodward&src=trend_click&vertical=trends


    by artappraiser on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 9:15pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 12:34pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 7:41pm

