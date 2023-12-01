Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/Jan6/GOP/SC kray-kray] Circle of Corrupt LawyersBy PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 7:34am |
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 4:20pm
This in the Proud Boys sedition trial; incidentally, he notes the judge is a Trump appointee
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/20/2023 - 2:02pm
Kavanaugh back in the barrel, even as ppl wondering why the leak investigation didnt talk to the 9 justices & their spouses. (Of course they'd never go political...)
Anyway, Brett:
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/21/2023 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 1:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 3:42pm
But Joe's documents!
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 6:14pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 6:49pm
Wow, just wow
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 2:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 3:15pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 4:48pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 1:35pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 3:18pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 5:53pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 1:14am
As Pompeo pimps a book, says horrid unconstitutional stuff on TV, and floats a Prez run, here's his role in bonecutting a journalist.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 1:30am
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 5:50pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 6:31pm
lol at this pic:
BTW, icymi, it's referring to this
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 9:39pm
WI2020 audio shows GOP fraud
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 5:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 4:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 8:36pm
Talking points meme: police are bloodthirsty thugs when dealing with protesters -
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 7:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 3:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 6:05pm
more analysis at Littman's feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 10:47pm
Ahistorical - Mueller had Barr, Rosenstein & ultimately Trump crashing his investigation, yet he still came out with 2 tomes, one the less-known intelligence side. Barr even kept his misleading memo secret until that judge (Amy.berman....3 names) forced it into the open in *Aug 2022*, years later, and it wasn't an analysis, it was an exercise in predrawn conclusions looking to paste in justifications that were mostly crap anyway)
Garland's running this by the book, Smith can do his job professionally, and Biden's staying out as he should (as far as you and i know)
Part of Mueller's "timidity" in subpoenaing Trump was 1) the dangerous precedent it sets, plus 2) undoubtedly the can of worms would open up (and you better go for something more than perjury). Plus again 3) it's ethically dubious to accuse the President legally with no way to arbitrate that decision (we saw that even impeachment trials weren't good enough - we settled little through Trump's 2 trials (I'm still glad we did them) and instead are doing it 2+ years later in real courts anyway.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 3:54am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 11:08pm
Stone's insurrection legacy
(I think it would've been a disruptive distraction for Jan6C to take this on - they ran out of time even without)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 4:03am
Martha insider trading memory lane
Seems Grant was never charged, Collins's son got no prison time for selling his own stock & spreading the word to his fiance's family. (total amounts were 20x larger than Martha's if $40k was right - otherwise 3x if hers was $200k or so)
Oh, & Grant's a Santos backer. Maybe harsher penalties wouldve stopped repeat crime?
https://twitter.com/ItsMattEhlers/status/1144422853397422082
https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2019-257
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/24/nyregion/chris-collins-son-insider-tr...
https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/buffalo/news/2019/06/28/collins-inside...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:51pm
Election hacking thread
(but i thought this wasn't possible,
our elections were secure...)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 12:31am
There's a million stories in Trump City, he's thinking them up and trying them out all day, every day:
Will no doubt continue to do that until the day he dies.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 2:38am
see he's always hunting for tidbits of inspiration for his 'stories' -
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 10:57pm
another example:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 1:38pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 2:53am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 10:04am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 10:07am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 10:19am
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 6:00pm
NYTimes guest op-ed today - "It’s Time to Prepare for a Possible Trump Indictment" -
by Norman L. Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Amy Lee Copeland -
(Mr. Eisen is a co-author of “Fulton County, Georgia’s Trump Investigation,” a Brookings Institution report on the Fulton County district attorney’s investigation. Ms. Perry is an author of “Trump on Trial,” a Brookings Institution report on the Jan. 6 committee. Ms. Copeland is a criminal defense and appellate attorney in Savannah, GA.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 6:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 6:55pm
From what I recall, Pomerantz did a real disservice saying Bragg was just shutting down the whole Trump investigation,, when he was really getting in order what seemed prosecutable and what didn't (many things would *like them* to be enough, but from expert evaluation there would be too many holes or too much doubt for some of them - in an actual court of law )
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 8:18pm
Lev Parnas quote tweeting Michael Cohen:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 8:32pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 1:05am
I dunno about the imminent indictment part - posting it for the rest
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 1:11am
A reminder:
including that both national parties were targeted
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 1:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 2:11pm
Certainly sounds like a small group of extremists among Trump supporters to me:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 2:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 6:01pm
from
Trump Spent $10 Million From His PAC on His Legal Bills Last Year
Now that the former president is a declared candidate again, there are questions about whether he can continue using donor funds to pay his lawyers.
by Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com. Feb. 21
(that's an unlocked url! article should be free access)
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 1:06am
Greg Sargent: Dems can release 1/6 footage too -
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 8:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 4:25pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:42am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 5:43pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 5:36pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 2:42am
Proud Boy's trial update - accidental classified info dump, play by play on insurrection with "normies"
Great summary.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 11:59pm
Interesting to see Frank Luntz pushing back on Tucker Carlson's spin:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 12:14am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 12:16am
On Signature Bank which just failed (along with Silicon Valley)
How a Small Bank Became a Go-To Lender to the Trump Family
By Emily Flitter and Jesse Drucker, NYTimes.com, July 23, 2018
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 2:26am
Hunter's revenge
(skip past first 128 numbers to the actual Biden explanations/counterclaims.)
A lot of people in line of fire for this - Rudy high up there.
Plus Guo & Bannon headed for more time in the barrel:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 12:05pm
worth posting his latest communiques for the record
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 11:43am
Certainly he knows more about boarding school than me but right now I'm so bored with the USA, and all this fairy tail stuff - just lock him up.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 11:58am
This too, for the record:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 12:14pm
makes me think that probably not a single attorney in this country would vote for him - they might pretend but they wouldn't actually do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 12:20pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 5:03am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 3:09pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:58am
A reminder that Painter is the former chief White House ethics lawyer for Pres. Bush, 2005-07, used to be a Republican, still not a Democrat, but still a law professor -
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:59pm
LOL
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 4:32pm
For the record!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 5:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 10:49pm
according to new book by senior supreme court analyst for CNN -
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 5:30pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 9:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 12:44pm
At this point I barely expect 65% to approve the sun rising in the morning.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 1:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:23am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:28am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:31am
from
and there's this
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 5:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 10:07am
Busy checking the bankruptcy provisions in her pre-nup.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 11:32am
Bragg's case against Trump far from a slam dunk - roundup of legal opinions by Adam Klasfeld
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 11:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 6:39am
Thread of strong, weak & middlin' assessments
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 2:28am
While gnashing Nazi art..
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 12:47am
in addition to Rupar's points, I ran across this one
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 3:44am
Did Trump grift fund Jan6?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 9:01am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 4:35pm
two examples of some extra nasty pro-Trump/pro Jan. 6 astroturf I noticed last night; there was enough of this type of anti-Pence stuff to make "Pence" on the "trending" menu on Twitter
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 1:52am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 11:07pm
Jan. 6 guy doing the 'abolish police' thing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 11:08pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/25/2023 - 4:08pm
Whitehouse on SC ethics (or lack thereof)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 9:36am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 6:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 2:07am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 2:44am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 3:17am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 6:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 4:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 8:27pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 8:29pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 1:14pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 5:21pm
McClatchy story link on same (via MSN)
and Miami Herald's story via Yahoo, if you can't access Miami Herald
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 5:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 1:02am
Whose Seid r u on?
Money for something, chits for free
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 9:09am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 1:10pm
also
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 5:32pm
and
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 5:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 6:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 12:37am
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 10:00pm
To be clear, it could still be difficult - it's an audio recording - they have to prove what everyone saw, and Tump subordinates often take the fall. Plus Trump is very talented at wrecking court procedures - less skillful at actually winning the cases, though in the old days he had less funded opposition. State & federal government has big enough pockets. (Though underfunding the IRS helped him tremendously).
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 7:30am
Hence this vitriol
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 1:25am
Not much Espionage in the Independent article
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 1:30am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 1:34am
CNN has confirmed Trump has been indicted, charged with 7 counts (in Miami even tho it's out of the D.C. DOJ)
They are yapping about the details on CNN TV right now
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 7:35pm
Trending on Twitter: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN"
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 7:58pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 8:00pm
NYTimes.com has all-column headline now: TRUMP INDICTED IN DOCUMENTS CASE
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 8:07pm
New Twitter trending: "7 Counts"
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 8:09pm
WashingtonPost.com has YUGE headline, biggest I've ever seen:Trump says he’s been charged in classified documents case
with this before in red DEVELOPING
and this after The former president posted on social media that he must appear in court in Miami on Tuesday
The former president posted on social media that he must appear in court in Miami on Tuesday
Meanwhile, Maggie Haberman just appeared on CNN...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 8:16pm
CNN TV has dragged on old Watergate hands for comments now, with Carl Bernstein and John Dean flanking Anderson Cooper, left and right respectively, hah. (They are mostly confused and not ready to say anything much yet. )
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 9:01pm
Daniel Dale Fact Check:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 9:18pm
Laurence Tribe:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 9:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 5:41pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 6:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 8:39pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 12:58am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 5:56am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 2:27pm
Jack Smith was appointed Nov.18:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 1:40am
let's just try out throwing Walt under the bus, see how that plays
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 10:19pm
To be fair it pays better than his Lawn Care and Funeral Home businesses.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 4:09pm
Yeah I guess side gigs like that don't help much with the kind of alimony payments he has?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 9:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 3:53am
And the Trump family campaign slush fund
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/12/jared-kushner-campaign-shell-com...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 12:43am
BTW, Saudis own what % of Elon's "disastrous" Titter deal?
Maybe it serves a purpose.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 12:50am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 3:04pm
Back to one of his favorite memes, smarter genius than all of youse:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 11:41am
Thread. Will the principle (& Amendment) of insurrection be overridden?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 2:02am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 12:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 4:23am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 11:08pm
Good explanation - yes, I like it when some of the accused get off for various reasons - supports the idea we have a fair judicial system.
In this case the guy was a short-timer, and the gov didn't effectively prove he was tied in with the conspiracy.
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/national/capitol-riots/oath-keepers-j...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 6:34pm
It's beeeg news, yuge!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 9:14pm
NYTimes (with that damn Maggie Haberman) downplaying it, running just a few things on the back pages now
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 9:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 10:04pm
p.s. here's Kyle Cheney's whole thread
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 10:09pm
"Trump Indicted in Push to Overturn Election" was the right wing headline they started with. Oops?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:19am
"jfc. Trump was so serious about using military force against protesters that WH aides prepared a draft proclamation last June to invoke the Insurrection Act to allow him to deploy active-duty soldiers in response to protests after George Floyd’s death. https://nytimes.com/2021/06/25/us/politics/trump-insurrection-act-protests.html…
Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D
Jun 26, 2021
The draft was prepared for him to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops against protesters in DC, but he apparently kept pushing for months to use the Insurrection Act to quash protests in Chicago, New York, Portland, and elsewhere.
@RVAwonk
That Trump was actively pushing to use the Insurrection Act in 2020 gives incredibly important new meaning to the fact that some of the indicted Capitol rioters stated that they were there to serve as Trump’s army if he invoked the Act.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:37am
trending on Twitter: #LockHimUp and #Benedict Arnold and Ginni Thomas
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 10:18pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/01/2023 - 10:21pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 10:29am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 11:03am
America's mayor
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 10:13pm
no surprise to New Yorkers, he's like Ed Wood
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 10:45pm
Trump's Legal Defenses, Explained
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 10:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 1:40am