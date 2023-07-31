So Mom has the connections, Maggie has the "clean" reputation, white-washing each story to give it the spin it needs while never tarnishing her reputation, girl of the people, hard-working journo - never mind her cherry background and the unsavory characters she does favors for. And it's all pretty clean - just insert this word here, that phrase there, to distract from the larger issues, illegal and corrupt. A whole story about a crime that never mentons the actual crime, so people can go away from the Old Gray Lady, the Paper of Record, thinking they got a judicious rundown, not realizing they got hit by PR sponsered and accepted by the NYT. Not just "Trump Whisperer" - whisperer for much of New York's unscrupulous hoi-polloi. I guess Rubenstein's pleased for one. The woman's a chip off the old block, and keeps chipping.