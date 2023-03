Mexico’s president said the fire started in the Ciudad Juárez center when migrants learned they would be deported and set fire to mattresses in protest. Twenty-nine injured migrants were sent to local hospitals

Footage from inside the facility shows men behind bars as smoke and flames fill the room and security staff appear to be running away.https://t.co/RCDbbAEsjh — Uriel J. García (@ujohnnyg) March 28, 2023