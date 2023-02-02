Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Where is the GOP headed?] House Ousts Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Panel as G.O.P. Exacts Revenge
In a highly politicized vote, the Republican-led chamber criticized Ms. Omar’s statements about Israel, exacting retribution for the removal of G.O.P. members when Democrats held the majority.
By Karoun Demirjian @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 2
[....] The 218 to 211 party-line vote, with one member voting “present,” settled a partisan score that has been festering since 2021, when the House, then controlled by Democrats, stripped Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona of their committee assignments for social media posts in which they endorsed violence against Democrats.
The removal of Ms. Omar delivered on a threat that Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California made at the time to retaliate if his party took the House majority by removing Democrats whom Republicans regarded as unfit to serve on committees. Last week, he unilaterally removed Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where membership is appointed and thus not subject to a vote.
Mr. McCarthy’s decision to force the removal of Ms. Omar, a step that some of his rank-and-file resisted, in the earliest days of his new majority demonstrated his determination to ingratiate himself with the hard-right Republican base, which has made the Somali-born Ms. Omar a target for some of its most vicious attacks [....]
Comments
I think that this is the way a lot of normies are going to think about this news:
The Dem party had two years to do 'Sister Souljah' type numbers on 'The Squad', but they chose not to, and to go with solidarity with the left instead. That's basically a vote for keeping things real partisan.
A reminder that all-important swing and centrist voters in 2020 said they don't want that, they don't want extremists right or left having power in Congress: How the Worst Fears for Democracy Were Averted in 2022
A lot is made of the fact that the GOP didn't get the red wave it wanted. But keep in mind that Dems still lost seats and control!
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 3:55pm
the House GOP are obviously looking to get Dem liberals on the record supporting all things unpopular with the majority as to culture wars:
that's just smart politics in their current situation.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 4:56pm
oh my, is this the beginning of some Sister Souljah moments?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 6:13pm
just so you know if someone tries to claim that stuff like this doesn't happen in other countries:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 11:30pm
this is mano v. mano stuff, will be interesting to see how Desantis reacts:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 6:24pm
McCarthy tells MTG that Ashli Babbitt was NOT 'murdered; Trump 'totally' disagrees and says she was -
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 9:59am
US Capitol attack
‘She was deep into it’: Ashli Babbitt, killed in Capitol riot, was devoted conspiracy theorist
Babbitt, shot by police on Wednesday, saw storming of Capitol as a pivotal moment for the country
Lois Beckett and Vivian Ho
Sat 9 Jan 2021 06.00 EST
In late December, the incoming vice-president, Kamala Harris, tweeted about her plans for the first hundred days of the Biden administration. She promised “to ensure Americans mask up, distribute 100M shots, and get students safely back to school”.
Among the thousands of responses was an angry tweet from a 35-year-old air force veteran in San Diego.
“No the fuck you will not!” Ashli Babbitt replied to Harris. “No masks, no you, no Biden the kid raper, no vaccines...sit your fraudulent ass down…we the ppl bitch!”
Babbitt wasn’t just tweeting. She had a plan to fly to Washington DC the very next week to take part in a major public demonstration demanding that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, be sworn in as president.
Babbitt was shot to death during Trump supporters’ chaotic invasion of the Capitol, officials said, while four other people, including a Capitol police officer, also died.
In the days since Babbitt and other Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on 6 January, forcing lawmakers to flee or hide, her social media has been scoured for insights into her radicalization.
Babbitt’s Twitter account shows a woman deeply engaged for months with a conspiracy theory that painted Democratic lawmakers as evil pedophiles, and then persuaded, and infuriated, by Trump and his allies’ lies about election fraud.
For weeks before she joined the mob in Washington, Babbitt had been retweeting false claims from Trump himself, as well as the pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, alleging massive voter fraud and asserting that Trump had won the 2020 election.
Many of Babbitt’s tweets, according to extremism experts, also marked her as a believer in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims Donald Trump has been trying to save the world from a cabal of satanic pedophiles, including Democratic politicians like Biden and Hollywood celebrities, and that he will soon bring his enemies to justice.
Capitol attack: the five people who died
Babbitt had not been a leader or major influencer within the QAnon movement, according to Marc-André Argentino, a researcher who studies QAnon and other extremist groups. She had not posted a lot of original content or sold QAnon-themed merchandise. But she had tweeted regularly about the conspiracy theory since February 2020, and she had posted a lot on Twitter in general, about 50 posts a day, he said. On election day, she had posted 77 times.
Her social media also showed posts skeptical of masks and public health measures. She had responded with fury to an alert in early December that California public health officials were reinstating a stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was surging in southern California: “This is that commie bullshit.”
The QAnon conspiracy theory, although lurid in its claims about the torture of children, is very much a political movement, not just a personal delusion, experts say.
“The people that went to the Capitol weren’t just trying to save Trump, they were trying to stop the coming multiracial democracy” which they believed would institute “a radical leftist globalist agenda”, Joan Donovan, the research director at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, said.
On Twitter, Babbitt had been sharing messages urging people like herself to take action, with messages like: “Your government doesn’t fear you anymore. That needs to change. ASAP.”
Babbitt was a small business owner and self-described libertarian. She owned a San Diego-based business, Fowler’s Pool Service and Supply, according to California business records. Her LinkedIn profile lists her as the company owner since May 2017.
In one tweet, first reported by Bellingcat, Babbitt said that she had voted for Barack Obama before voting for Trump. In recent months, she had become a devoted adherent of conspiracy theories boosted by Trump and others.
Babbitt also had a history of confrontational behavior. In 2016, she was charged with reckless endangerment, dangerous driving and malicious property damage in Maryland, but she was later acquitted, according to court records. A former girlfriend of Babbitt’s husband wrote in the application for a protection order against Babbitt that Babbitt had followed her in a car and rear-ended her three times, multiple news outlets reported.
“She was screaming at me and verbally threatening,” the complaint states.
Attempts to reach Babbitt’s family were unsuccessful.
Babbitt wrote that she believed the 6 January protest she was joining would be a pivotal moment for the country, and a fulfillment of some of the key events that QAnon believers had been expecting: “Nothing will stop us....they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours....dark to light!” she tweeted the day before the rally, referencing key QAnon slogans.
Since 2018, QAnon has been identified as a potential domestic terror threat and linked to a series of violent and criminal acts.
Travis View, the host of the QAnon Anonymous podcast, said posts showed that Babbitt was “100% a dedicated QAnon follower. She was not casual about it. She was deep into it.”
The scene at the Capitol
At that 6 January rally, Babbitt would listen as Trump urged his supporters to march over to the Capitol building as lawmakers were in the process of officially certifying the 2020 election results, and confirming Biden’s victory.
“You’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” Trump told them.
“It was amazing to get to see the president talk,” Babbitt said afterwards, in a Facebook video obtained by TMZ. “We are walking to the Capitol in a mob. There is a sea of nothing but red, white and blue patriots.” She was grinning.
At the Capitol, Babbitt would be among the crowds of Trump supporters who pushed and fought their way past the Capitol police and into the building itself, forcing lawmakers to flee or hide, and temporarily halting the certification of Biden’s election victory.
Multiple videos would capture the moment in a Capitol hallway where Babbitt was at the front of a crowd stopped at a door to the Speaker’s Lobby, which has been shut and barricaded. On the other side of the door were members of Congress and Capitol police protecting them, according to news reports.
Video obtained by the Washington Post shows Babbitt and other members of the mob shouting at a cluster of officers who are guarding the door, telling them to step aside, as other Trump supporters pound on the door’s glass, shattering it. The video shows the officers moving away from the door, and members of the crowd surging forward, shouting “Break it down” and “Let’s fucking go” as they try to break through the door.
Other widely circulated videos show Babbitt hopping up to push herself through one of the door’s glass panels, towards the legislators at the other end of the hallway, as a man shouts “Bust it down!” The footage shows a shot ringing out, and Babbitt falling to the ground. Officials would later confirm that she had been shot by a Capitol police officer, and that the shooting is under investigation.
Lawmakers from both parties who were present at the moment when Babbitt was shot have spoken out about the dangerous behavior of the crowd.
“The mob was going to come through the door; there was a lot of members and staff that were in danger at the time,” the Oklahoma Republican congressman Markwayne Mullin said, according to Fox News.
He defended the police officer’s decision to shoot Babbitt: “His actions will be judged in a lot of different ways moving forward, but his actions I believe saved people’s lives even more. Unfortunately, it did take one, though.”
In interviews, members of Babbitt’s family have defended her political views, and her anger.
“My sister was a normal Californian,” her brother, Roger Witthoeft, told the New York Times. “The issues she was mad about were the things all of us are mad about.”
Babbitt had served in the military for 14 years, Witthoeft said. “If you feel like you gave the majority of your life to your country and you’re not being listened to, that is a hard pill to swallow. That’s why she was upset.”
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 1:28pm
see whole thread
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 5:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 5:49pm
Man, all those clown parties for 4-year-olds when the clown shows up with balloons - gonna be like Gunsmike.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 7:00pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 6:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 7:22pm
This is definitely a major thing, and what's more, I see very little evidence of national Dem politicians addressing it one way or another, or in any which way. Why not?
(I hope we aren't going to have to revisit things like how much in the bag the Dem party is to the teacher's unions - that's really a negative as far as any moderate voters much less swings. Parent voters are the demographic to worry about, not the grade school teachers.in unions.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 8:50pm
Worth thinking about (it is after all, how the far right approached abortion, playing the long game while most people didn't counter because they thought the most more restrictive laws could do was make it 'legal but rare", tempering late term availability)
Walsh is Postdoc @UVA. I study far-right politics, political culture, conservatism, labor, and political economy. Book: TAKING AMERICA BACK // Yale Press
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 11:39pm
"liberals will never not take the bait because they have no core ideology except for token opposition to conservatism" -
you mean retarded statements like this? "conservatism" means a grab-bag of stupid shit destructive moves under "owning the libs", vs a "core ideology" that includes actual lists of policies? I mean, I remember the 70's when "conservatives" was actually a coherent set of somewhat complementary ideas, disagree or not. Now it's just rhetorical bullshit. This isn't "token" opposition - this is fundamental horror at how stupid & shit-disturbing the right has begun, vs a real sparring partner in the arena of ideas.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 7:44am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 1:04am
Threatening teaches with felony violations to get them to abide?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 11:34am
She's saying they aren't about anything of import. It's basically the same as "momoe" said here about Desantis and my one brother says to me privately : you're taking troll bait which is for political effect on lefties only and isn't affecting a damn thing in Florida and Desantis is doing a good job as governor while he plays that game .And if you don't "get" how that is meant to trigger you into jihad mode that is unattractive to normies, you won't get why he gets high approval rating and go "but the Dems should have won!" You are being played. To get outraged about nothing real.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 1:18pm
Ah, but i haven't written anything about the law at all until now, only noting that a felony for misteaching is a pretty over-the-top threat to have on the books.
So technically i don't think I've "taken the troll bait".
I know the subjects I'd focus on for K-12 and there's little about addressing all the historical wrongs of the world.
The chatGPT software is another example of how it's going to be hard for the kids of today to find a job tomorrow. Being able to rage about racial injustice won't help that.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 4:21am
And it seems Dems are still winning elections, so maybe not everyone is talking crazy shit, and maybe it's as much media focusing on the extremes rather than the majority of Dems, esp. in the public. (hard to say what % of party apparatus is controlled by overwoke types, tho prolly less than how much quoted & interviewed.)
(Meant to past something on PA elections, Held majority by 1 seat)
One of the revelations re Russian bots in Macedonia is a lot of time leftwing fake bots were fighting rightwing fake bots - not so one would win, but to increase the chaos. Seems to happen in real life as well as whichever domestic online presence is manipulated - the show becomes more of the point than any actual argument or policy - people stay confused, such as with Trump's continual chaos monkey. It only takes 1 contrived Antifa opponent to say, "see, they're doing it again!" and yes, they can usually go to the usual suspects.
You seem to be saying exactly this elsewhere.
(You keep saying "Sista Souljah", but i largely think that ship's sailed - MTG or Nicole Hannah-Jones or the Ilhan Omar or Kari Lake - they have their constituencies, denouncing is irrelevant (ok, maybe it hurt Lake. Tulsi thrives on being a joke with some superficial trapping). Aaron Maté and Max Blumenthal can be proven wrong a million times a day and they'll keep their constituency. Jesse Jackson took a hit for anti-Semitic language 35 years ago - now it's all baked in.)
Another blanket young/old liberals statement.
I mean, my generalizations about Republicans/the right are mostly about the old values many seem to have abandon d or don't hold their representatives to, and how successful unscientific, economically damaging discourse had taken over their party's platforms. I still believe a lot of both parties don't have time to think about these things too much, but the internet helps us draw up hardened pre-fixed positions anyway.
So are all liberals guilty of this, or is it yet another exaggeration theoretically searching for truth?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 5:47am
Bolton is against Trump and Pompeo and for Desantis; Desantis likes Bolton:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 2:53pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 6:33pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 5:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:08am
an ex-Romney campaign strategist on Niki Haley:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:22am
Mitt Romney on SS and Medicare:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:31am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 8:10pm
So now the smart ones wlll have an answer to all those pro-choicers who say they don't support live children:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 8:31pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 8:53pm
(he just got the text of the speech)
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 8:59pm
sure does look like what the Mittster said
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 9:04pm
CNN caught what Mitt actually said to Santos:
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 11:21pm
Reporters torturing Mittster about Santos after the speech:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 12:50am
better video, shows Mitt was happy to opine on Santos
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 2:44pm
Romney-Santos Confrontation Reflects a Broader Clash Within the G.O.P.
The run-in between the senator from Utah, an institutionalist who prizes decorum, and the newly elected, embattled congressman from New York encapsulated the tension inside the Republican Party.
By Annie Karni @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 8, 2023, 5:57 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 11:23pm
Chris Christie Feb. 5
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 1:46am
McCarthy told them not to do it, but they did it anyway:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 1:04pm
More McCarthy looking hopeless:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 9:08pm
This is similar to how Desantis courts both groups, keeping the Fox pundit demo by pandering to culture wars issues that don't matter much in the end
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 1:52pm
Aaron Rupar -
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 8:58pm
Tom Nichols retweeted:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 9:12pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 9:29pm
You're basically asking MTG to censure herself.
I mean, Jim "pedo to the metal" Jordan in charge of investigations & Matt "everything goes better with coke, even young girls" Gaetz receiving intelligence briefings?
Why not just identify all our blackmail weaknesses to our enemies? What could go wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 10:17am
Opinion Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s strange ‘woke’ rant reveals a big GOP problem
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 12:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 2:47am
Ygelsias:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 6:41pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 8:37pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 10:52pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 12:16am
A Republican Makes Jokes About an Unlikely Subject: Her Own Party
In frequently bawdy terms at a press club dinner, Representative Nancy Mace brought down the house with her barbs at fellow House members and other Republicans.
By Maggie Astor @NYTimes.com, Feb. 9, 2023
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 3:30am
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 8:03pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 9:30pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 5:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 4:37am
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 3:50am
(Biden SOTU ploy wins. For now. They'll try again another time.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 1:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 1:03pm
DeSantis:
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 2:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 11:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 11:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 12:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 12:39pm
Trump Trashes New York Post, Fox News, WSJ, Karl Rove, Salena Zito In Burst of DeSantis Rage
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 2:46pm
a useful reminder of a certain conservative demographic
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 10:22pm
He's gonna force them to talk real?!
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 11:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 1:08am
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 1:19am
DeSantis' bragging rights:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 3:28pm
p.s. hence, Dems like Yglesias saying things like "Let Joe Manchin Have His Pipeline"?
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 4:05pm
tne new anti-woke guy's anti-identity politics video is going viral:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 6:27pm
note this tweet is from Chuck Schumer:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 8:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 9:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 8:37pm
Mitt Romney today on Ukraine, long Twitter thread, starting here:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 8:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 3:47pm
hmmm interesting meme I haven't seen before about Lindsey Graham:
could it mean it's possible he's going to be thrown under the bus?
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 4:26pm
Rudy's in East Palestine, OH; just pointing it out:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 6:19pm