It's about mentally ill people, mostly men, acting out their anger, whatever it is, using wmd's. And it comes in many varieties. All Trumpies do not do mass shootings, most just scream at rallies and post nasty words on social media. Same for neo-Nazis! All of them don't drive through crowds with their cars. Just as all people with black skin do not shoot other people with black skin because of their irrational anger at those they work with, or those with Asian features, for that matter. I will admit only to: sticks, stones,knives and guns will break bones BUT words, they mostly inspire only the mentally ill to violent action. Most Walmart managers (of any color skin) do not crack and shoot up their store >

But two sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Wednesday the shooter is Andre Bing. Police were stationed Wednesday morning outside the Chesapeake home that property records said Bing purchased in 2019.

More here - internet sleuths did this before reporters did, using the parking lot video of Walmart employees talking about 'Andre', their manager, cracking and shooting up the store -