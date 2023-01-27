Terrorist killed by police after attempting to escape • Hamas claims credit for attack • Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu on the scene

By Gadi Zaig @ JerusalemPost.com, updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 23:43

At least seven people were killed and another three injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday evening. The terrorist was identified as Alkam Khairi from east Jerusalem and it was reported that he had no known terror connections prior to the attack. The 21-year-old opened fire at people leaving the Ateret Avraham synagogue after Friday night prayers. After entering and attacking the people in the synagogue, the shooter reportedly started chasing after people who were trying to escape. He then attempted to flee the scene by car and fired in the direction of Israel Police officers. The officers fired back and killed him [.....]