Garland appoints special counsel to review Biden documentsBy artappraiser on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 7:29pm |
The attorney general's decision underscores the gravity of the discoveries, which included one set of documents found at an office space Biden used and another set found in the garage of his Wilmington home.
By Kyle Cheney, Josh Gerstein, and Kelly Hooper @ Politico.com, updated 1/12, 3:57 EST
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that he was appointing a special counsel, former U.S. attorney Robert Hur, to review the storage of sensitive documents discovered in spaces used by President Joe Biden during the years preceding his return to the White House.
“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said during a news conference at the Justice Department. “This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.” [....]
Comments
Yesterday I posted the related news and my comment on the political ramifications here on the "GOP" thread.
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 7:37pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 1:28pm
This really is the difference. Unfortunately probably won't matter politically, especially because so many anti-Trump people made a big hay out of him just having the documents as if no one else would dare do such a thing
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 3:47pm
Who is Captain Chaos on Twiiter since 2008, and WHY does he he spend time tweeting partisan jokes like this to his 2,666 followers?
He gets his jollies preachng to a small choir, so nobody, not Russia, nor the RNC, nor Trump campaign, nor the Babylon Bee is paying him to do this It''s just that it's insidious partisan divisiveness based on obliterating nuanced differences.
It's a level of partisanship that makes me sick to my stomach. It's like he does it for a hobby and I wish he'd at least do it as a fan of a pro sports team and not with politics. He admires political war room spinners and wishes he was one. It's disgusting to have so much invested in hating the other side to want to pass disinfo disguised as humor as a team.
And yes, Dem partisans do it too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 2:55pm
Some old accounts have been recycled, so can't assume it's actually the same person/bit on 15 years. Gotta love new Twitter claims of purity and reform.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 12:48am
Has anyone addressed how many papers a VP/Přes handles over 10 years?
We're at about 1 poorly saved every 3-4 months now?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 2:05am