Drenching Rains Create Hazards Across Oversaturated CaliforniaBy artappraiser on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 2:24am |
Thousands faced evacuation orders or warnings on Saturday, and the authorities temporarily halted the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters this week.
@ NYTimes.com, live feed, currently updated (and headlined) Jan. 15, 2023, 2:01 a.m. ET, and ongoing
the latest: Another storm is soaking California. Here’s what to know.
SACRAMENTO — A fresh wave of storms inundated California again on Saturday, swelling rivers, downing power lines and imperiling travelers during yet another holiday weekend as a procession of atmospheric rivers continued to wallop the state.
At least 19 people have died since late December, with the toll expected to increase, in a series of powerful storms that unleashed destructive downpours from the North Coast to the southern border over the last two and a half weeks, [....]
Getting Inside California’s Wild Weather 8 Miles Over the Pacific
A Times reporter and photographer rode along with a team gathering data on the colossal atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state.
By Raymond Zhong, Photographs by Erin Schaff,, Jan. 14, 2023
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 2:34am