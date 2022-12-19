Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning'By artappraiser on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 1:03am |
By Zach Schonfeld @ TheHill.com, Dec. 18
Chris Licht, who became CEO of CNN earlier this year, said he has been surprised by the “uninformed vitriol” directed at him from liberals as he attempts to shift the network’s editorial direction, in a series of interviews with the New York Times.Licht took over the network in May, making a series of staffing and programmatic changes that have sparked buzz about Licht aiming for a more centrist slant. [....]
“The uninformed vitriol, especially from the left, has been stunning,” Licht told the Times. “Which proves my point: so much of what passes for news is name-calling, half-truths and desperation.” [....]
Many inside and outside the organization see Licht steering the network toward a more centrist direction, a characterization Licht has pushed back on. Instead, Licht told the Times that he wanted the network to offer a “rational conversation about polarizing issues,” adding that he hoped viewers would “take what they’ve heard to the dinner table and have a discussion.” “That’s a dream of mine,” Licht said.
But Licht has also faced the strains of a slowing economy and dwindling digital advertising, causing him to lay off some rank-and-file employees and make other major cuts [....]
By James B. Stewart, Dec. 18. Beginning excerpt:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 1:34am
Cute - i suppose I'm supposed to click the link to find out why us leftward leaners are so vitriolic. Kari Lake gave her live "i am rightest woman, hear me roar" speech with more about how the election had been stolen from her, Kanye West and other guest went all Nazi Party anti-Jewish talking points at a Trump dinner, MTG announced she would've made Jan 6 better armed - who on the left is making stuff up like that, how well are outlets like CNN tracking this for the public accurately, vs trying to hold on to viewership and rationalizing the worst? The GOP keeps losing fraud cases in court - getting slammed by judges for frivlous baseless cases - which should give an idea how the right plays the refs in media as well. But CNN's worried about our vitriol - unfortunately not about getting the stories right. The NYT hired a 3rd person - Jonathan Swan - to be Trump Whisperer as Donald runs again (tho Swan has more chops than that). CNN famously made a billion dollars (as then CEO crowed) amplifying Trump's every brainfart for the electorate, even hiring disgraced loudmouth Lewandowski as on-air GOP color - lots of eyeballs, not so much insight. And now CNN makes it public it wants to be "more fair" to the right - but hey, left, don't worry - cuz both sides do it, am i right? I think MTG and McCarthy have both promised endless Hunter Biden laptop hearings for the new Congress - obviously our highest priority as pandemic resurges, Ukraine fights off Russia, gun shooting murders have skyrocketed, and inflation's taken off.
Here's CNN getting off to a not so great start 3 months ago:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/10/objective-cnn-righ...
Who are the conservatives behind CNN's rightward shift?
https://nypost.com/2022/07/06/cnn-owners-boss-david-zaslav-wants-network...
https://www.vox.com/2022/8/26/23322761/cnn-john-malone-david-zaslav-chri...
If keeping rightwing Malone and Zaslav happy is a new goal (as even the NY "let's see Hunter's dick pics" Post agrees), why even deny it?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 1:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 6:30pm
NYTimes "On Politics" editor Blake Hounshell committs suicide for real:
Just like many on the internet probably told him to.
I for one think it's likely that the gross political amateur partisans spewing their hateful nasty cancel-each-other out crap on social media helped. It can't be easy being hated by left and right, Dems and Republicans. (It's simply amazing to me sometimes that Maggie Haberman is still alive.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 6:40pm