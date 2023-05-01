Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion banBy artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 12:17pm |
By James Pollard @ apnews.com, 30 mins. ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful.
The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. The measure banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into a pregnancy, with exceptions for those caused by rape and incest or endangering the patient’s life.
“The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must afford a woman sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and to take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy. Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in the majority opinion.
South Carolina bars abortion at 20 weeks [....]
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 2:08pm
Ugh, lost a long post, but basically 53% of abortions were medical by 2000, likely 65-70% now with telemedicine relaxation, and if 10 weeks eased to 12 weeks we're talking 75-80% within 12 weeks by medical abortion, which most people can likely deal with.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 3:51pm