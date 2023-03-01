Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[BORDER CRISIS] Chief Justice Roberts pauses lifting of Title 42, keeping migrant policy in place for nowBy artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 3:46am |
By John Fritze @ USA TODAY, December 19, 2022 at 7:23 PM ET
WASHINGTON – Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending the pandemic-era Title 42 immigration policy, leaving in doubt whether officials will continue to expel migrants over concerns about public health risks.
The decision was the result of the short fuse lit by 19 conservative states that filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court earlier Monday. The states had asked the justices to block a lower court ruling requiring President Joe Biden to end the Title 42 expulsions by Wednesday.
Roberts ordered the Biden administration to respond to the appeal from the states by 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, a rapid turnaround by Supreme Court standards.
Roberts' single-page order came as Republican officials have ramped up criticism of his decision to end the Trump-era policy, both in court filings and public statements. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, warned of "total chaos" if the policy is lifted.
Though the move may pause what many fear will be a new influx of migrants on the southern border, the administrative stay doesn't necessarily signal which way the high court is leaning on the broader questions about the policy. Roberts, or the court, will likely issue another order in a matter of days.
Title 42 permits Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants without the usual legal review to Mexico or to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities [....]
- Add new comment
- 1912 reads
Comments
Texas Gov. Abbott:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 3:52am
ACLU
Senator Menendez Dec. 10 tweeting NYTimes' Dec. 1 summary news article
Why NYC Mayor Adams is talking about migrants right now:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 3:58am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 4:06am
To be clear:
new Fox News op-ed by Chad Wolf:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 4:16am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 10:15pm
Interview from before the Supreme Court/Roberts block:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 1:56pm
^ Marco Rubio using the news -
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 2:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 1:59pm
more -
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 2:03pm
more confirmation -
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:08pm