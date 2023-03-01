By John Fritze @ USA TODAY, December 19, 2022 at 7:23 PM ET

WASHINGTON – Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending the pandemic-era Title 42 immigration policy, leaving in doubt whether officials will continue to expel migrants over concerns about public health risks.

The decision was the result of the short fuse lit by 19 conservative states that filed an emergency appeal at the Supreme Court earlier Monday. The states had asked the justices to block a lower court ruling requiring President Joe Biden to end the Title 42 expulsions by Wednesday.

Roberts ordered the Biden administration to respond to the appeal from the states by 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, a rapid turnaround by Supreme Court standards.

Roberts' single-page order came as Republican officials have ramped up criticism of his decision to end the Trump-era policy, both in court filings and public statements. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, warned of "total chaos" if the policy is lifted.

Though the move may pause what many fear will be a new influx of migrants on the southern border, the administrative stay doesn't necessarily signal which way the high court is leaning on the broader questions about the policy. Roberts, or the court, will likely issue another order in a matter of days.

Title 42 permits Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants without the usual legal review to Mexico or to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities [....]