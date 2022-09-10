Third (or fourth?) in a series of long threads as investigations unfold, now in Mar-a-Lago's stolen docs, Tom Barrack's trial, Maggie's book tour to make herself feel journalistic vs deceptive & opportunistic, waiting for Durham to blow another Trumped -up perjury-only case, and of course watching The Donald face the NY & Georgia AG's along with his other meltdowns.

Previous threads here:

http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/trumprussiagopgate-sock-puppet-org-buste...

http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202

And now Maggie's deflection:

Imagine If Maggie Had Reported that Vladimir Putin Dictated Trump's June 9 Meeting Cover Story?https://t.co/9QWEuBKdzU — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 9, 2022

And Michael + Charlie Flynn's grift