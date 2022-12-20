Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Where is the GOP headed?] Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threatBy artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:34pm |
By Al Weaver @TheHill.com, Dec. 20
GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care.
Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative priorities backed by a GOP senator who supports the $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill to be thwarted in the 118th Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is trying to lock down enough votes to be elected Speaker, endorsed the letter on Tuesday.
That message was met with dismissiveness and some derision from across the Capitol.
“It’s not [good]. … I mean, really? If you just think about what they’re suggesting, it flies in the face of maturity and the ability to lead,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who plans to vote against the omnibus spending bill. “The reality is this kind of chest thumping and immaturity doesn’t instill confidence in their ability to lead. Now, maybe it helps Kevin get elected Speaker — I hope it does. I hope he becomes Speaker. I want him to become Speaker, but it’s not a good start to leading.”
Cramer, a former member of the lower chamber, added that the 13 House Republicans are putting the GOP leader in a “horrible spot.” [....]
- Add new comment
- 89 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:38pm
McConnell gave a pep talk about Ukraine this afternoon - attempting to do an end run around any Trump types bitching about the Ukraine welfare state before Zelensky's possible visit tomorrow?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:52pm