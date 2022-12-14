Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Supreme Court Seems Poised to Limit Federal Corruption Cases Against State GovernmentBy artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 5:16pm |
By Adam Liptak @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 28
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court, which has become increasingly skeptical of federal prosecutions of public corruption in state government, seemed poised on Monday to hand prosecutors two more defeats.
The justices heard arguments in a pair of cases involving defendants convicted of fraud during former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration in New York. One concerned Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Mr. Cuomo convicted of taking illicit payments to benefit a Syracuse-area developer.
The other involved Louis Ciminelli, the owner of a Buffalo construction firm convicted of fraud in a bid-rigging scandal in connection with Buffalo Billion, a development project championed by Mr. Cuomo.
The question in the first case, Percoco v. United States, No. 21-1158, was whether Mr. Percoco could be prosecuted under a federal law that makes it a crime to deprive the government of “honest services” for conduct that took place after he resigned his government position to run the governor’s 2014 re-election campaign [....]
Comments
AGAIN, with this Supreme Court, people have to stop caring so much about who is president and who represents them in the US Congress, and shift that attention elsewhere: care far more who runs their state and local governments!!!
Unless they care a great deal about foreign policy, foreign entanglements and international corporations than what happens day to day with their own lives.
Stop thinking so much that the president and the U.S. Congress deserve blame or credit for everything. Because in many cases they won't, they're going to have less and less power as time goes on.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 5:25pm
P.S. Comes to mind that inter-state travel and transport is another one of the things you will still be able to give them blame or credit for.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 5:33pm
The Supreme Court is now finally the way Republican voters like it, and the ideological difference is stronger than ever between the parties here. Clearly, self-identified GOP want more government power in the states and Democrats prefer more power in Federal government, that is increasingly a strong defining difference between those who indentity with a party
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 2:43pm