'No, You Do Not Have a Constitutional Right to Post Hunter Biden's Dick Pic on Twitter'
Op-ed by Tim Miller @ TheBulwark.com, Dec. 3 on Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi’s First Amendment follies.
While normal humans who denied Republicans their red wave were enjoying an epic sports weekend, an insular community of MAGA activists and online contrarians led by the world’s richest man (for now) were getting riled up about a cache of leaked emails revealing that the former actor James Woods and Chinese troll accounts were not allowed to post ill-gotten photos of Hunter Biden’s hog on a private company’s microblogging platform 25 months ago.
Now if you are one of the normals—someone who would never think about posting another person’s penis on your social media account; has no desire to see politicians’ kids’ penises when scrolling social media; doesn’t understand why there are other people out there who care one way or another about the moderation policies surrounding stolen penis photos; or can’t even figure out what it is that I’m talking about—then this might seem like a gratuitous matter for an article. Sadly, it is not.
Because among Republican members of Congress, leading conservative media commentators, contrarian substackers, conservative tech bros, and friends of Donald Trump, the ability to post Hunter Biden’s cock shots on Twitter is the number-one issue in America this weekend. They believe that if they are not allowed to post porno, our constitutional republic may be in jeopardy.
I truly, truly wish I were joking.
Here’s a synopsis for the blessedly uninitiated: [....]
Comments
A reminder from Wikipedia: The Bulwark is an American centre-right news and opinion website launched in 2018 by Sarah Longwell, with the support of Bill Kristol and Charlie Sykes.[1][2][3][4] It initially launched as a news aggregator, but it was revamped into a news and opinion site using key staffers from the recently closed Weekly Standard.[5] ...
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 4:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 7:08pm
normies go *duh*
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 8:08pm
I am much amused by the paraphrasing of Patrick Henry here
At the same time, a reminder that Twitter software gives each user block, mute and many other filtering options to the point where everyone gets to be their own moderator.
Those who enjoy getting down in the mud and be trolls or feed trolls, and those who fancy themselves way better than the pros getting cash money to craft political talking points, can follow their bliss.
And users, like me, who both loath them, yet also sometimes find them a curiousity to peruse, can craft our own elite bubble.
The bubbles that Twitter software allows are actually the real danger to "democracy", mostly because "bots" can easily manipulate them!
So personally I think Musk started out on the right track by emphasizing that "bots" were the problem. But now he's gone off track...hope he eventually gets back on the right path.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 8:44pm
thread
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 7:41pm
Yeah, damn libs ignoring the 1st Amendment right to post someone else's dick pics on a private platform with its own terms & conditions.
"Dismissing/mocking" the criticality of posting Hunter's dick & sex vids ("revelations") a week before the election. The Founding Fathers would be aghast.
Damon can fuck right off now, whoever the fuck he is. Bothsidesdoitism at its finest.
Note how many of Trump's gang refused to obey subpoenas to discuss Jan 6 with Congressm Apparently the public's right to know details about an actual insurrection against the federal government is eclipsed by the need for people to see manipulated tidbits from a stolen & hacked laptop.
Note the same motherfuckers got weeks of press play out of stealing Biden's daughter's diary. "We shouldn't be publishing stolen info from a psychiatric patient, but now that we are, see this shower scene on p. 137?!?!"
The "revelation" to me is how much a laptop repairman could dig into someone's hard drive content in the name of "recovering" it and spend months shopping it around to Republican scumbags like Rudy "let's fly around the world looking for Biden dirt" Giuliani, couldn't take 1/100th of the effort to just find it's rightful owner (or his father with a well-known address right there in Delaware). Or that with "deep fakes", AI, and greatly improved nefarious hacking/cybermanipulation that a hard drive *image* copied to various people's hands for 2 years could be considered definitive for outrage raking. James O'Keefe has made a career of creating misleading videos and releases, and he's an incompetent idiot (2 Project Veritas employees pled guilty to transporting/leaking Ashley's diary) - someone talented can make data hacks largely undetectable. Even the laptop repairman said the numbers for bytes stored (250GB) didn't add up for some of the content supposedly in the "revelation". But the NYPost is a trusted independent source now? Matt "Moscow Party Boy" Taibbi can't even click his links to see they're indecent and obviously violate the most basic posting standards? (Ignoring the prudent alerts from FBI that Russians could but aren't guaranteed to be botting fake news in the election). Note that this is the Matt Taibbi who continually told his female employees in Moscow that they had to show their asses and agree to be anally raped all as good fun office chatter - probably employees making $50 a month. Good times - this is who Elon "I'll fire everyone and then work it out" Musk entrusted with "investigating" an issue is supposed key significance, and unlike a real investigation it gets lots of continual tweet innuendo rather than a final sensible version with peer review. But Elon's just enjoying being a new owner with 50 million followers - say 30mill make up 1/10th of the US adult population - so he can keep shit posting whatever, and these blow of insanity start out with 10k or 50k comments ouz of the box - perhaps 20% or more bots or other manipulation. Consider the waiting line to the NYT Letters to the Editor back in the day.
I would fully expect that there would be clearing houses for false/unfair info at any type of media platform for all the candidates. Occasionally someone will say something patently untrue about Trump and family - i have no prob with a fast-track skip the line at ABC, NBC, Reuters, Fox, CNN for major figures in critical elections to get false info corrected (or taken down in the case of Facebook & Twitter, or temporarily quarantined - partially - as happened in this case). Remember, many of those involved in this dialogue are still parroting that Hillary wouldn't turn over her hard drive to the FBI in the 2016 hack - when it was a fucking virtual drive on a cloud server. Sure, the public has a certain right to be morons and deceived, but even the First Amendment has well-noted limits - debated, updated, but largely acknowledged. Look at the damage Comey did in Oct 2016 not able to keep his childish self-absorbed mouth shut. "Hey, there could still be probs!" 4 days later "Erm, never mind" Funny for a Saturday Night Live skit - not funny for an election with real consequence. And Rudy "America's Mayor/I'm jerking myself off as we speak just thinking how great i am" Giuliani and supposedly some of his FBI friends were behind it, extorting the government if they refused to publish it. Will Matt "i can't write anything sensible in depth anymore" Taibbi report that context of this story?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 4:19am
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 12:11am
Tweet deleted (Alice doesn't live here anymore?yes she does, just the tweet) but... apparently what would seem to be allowing for previously non-controversial removal of dick pics and sex videos is now a "gotcha" against Matt who somehow didn't find it worth mentioning.
Considering how much of "Stop the Steal" was illegal months-long frim pre-election - actually a continuation of years before) criminal conspiracy to attack the Capitol and overthrow the election might deserve a footnote, but few footnotes on Twitter.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 4:35am
Deamplifying tweets is horror, but confiscating votng machines & re-running elections apparently is business as usual.
Including USAID? (in my dealings with USAID, I thought they were strictly *international*, silly me.)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 12:30pm
PS - on Nov 10, 2020, the day he declared "there will be no transition" the US had 1526 Covid deaths from 638K new cases.. On Jan 7 there were 4252 deaths with 282k new cases. Inauguration day, there were 3776 listed and 189k new cases. From the President that didn't want to roll out the vaccine.
Trump January
a) denied vaccine money to states - https://www.statnews.com/2021/01/31/trump-officials-lobbied-to-deny-stat...
b) produces vaccines but no plan to get them promptly injected - https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/30/trump-blames-states-as-he-faces-criticis...
c) pretends to be distributing from a stockpile that doesn't exist - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-idUSKBN29K2H4
Maybe a transition could've been useful for vaccines to combat the pandemic? More than worries about Twitter?
But hey, Elon's priorities.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 12:54pm
change the subject to beat your favorite hobby horse why doncha?
and not only that, but you like to feed the fear that American election results are not trustworthy - hmmm, strange bedfellows you have there....
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 3:33pm
Sure, Jan - a thread about the horrors of Twitter deamplification from the White House during an election (current complaints/whining that consistently confuses which party had the White House early Jan 2021) is a completely different topic from same White House's plan B to confiscate voting machines and take over the voting for certain states. 1 issue is Freedom of Speech (or Info) during an election while the other is the right to vote in a fair election.
Note: elections might be fair or unfair, though acts like voting multiple times are typically exaggerated.
Gerrymandering is a frequent occurrence. Ballot stuffing is rare. Hacking voting machines might or might not be a problem - they're often not monitored nor reviewed, and there are a number of cases where they've been erroneously hooked to the internet rather than having an air gap.. Mail-in ballots seem to be rather safe.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 4:40pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 7:28pm
I'm affected enough by Ukraine to admire the fortitude of ppl going through serious loss and deprivation, yet maintaining solidarity, humor, and responsibility.
We're keeping the temperatures way down and driving much less just to do our part in lowering our energy footprint as Russia uses that as a weapon to divide Europe. And then Odessa lost heat/energy completely yesterday.
And i was blocked already on Twitter for 6 months, then again, destroyed my acct, had quite a few more followers than today. Was i too woke or too sarcastic or just pissed on someone's post toasties/had the wrong perceived politics or got caught up in a mass uncaring sweep? Do i actually expect it to be much better anywhere/anyhow? I'm sure the people i banned from Dagblog have similar feelings about me - where's the free speech, the First Amendment? And yet wearing down free speech with a continuous draining torrent of blather is also tough. A know-it-all like Elon seems hardly the one for the right finesse.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 9:33pm
cool ur jets, librul Dems, quit falling for kabuki that doesn't matter, chill -
^ note the red rose on the last
Perhaps Dark Brandon would like it if, instead of screaming hysterically about fascists and the downfall of civilization on Twitter, online librul activists would spend a little more time on Facebook nicely and politely speaking their policy-sensible piece to family and related acquaintances. Instead of things like demanding they use the correct pronouns and accept the idea that there are 32 genders, call Hispanics LatinX, make Asians and whites grovel to get into college, accept Black millionaire sports celebs bringing up defunding the always evil police, promote taxing successful business people 90%, help put guillotines in Jeff Bezos' yard and glue selves to masterpieces owned by the public, demand people give up their cars and take the bus, etc. etc. etc.?
Just sayin: trolling creates more trolls. Stereotypes don't just happen out of thin air, they get fed. (a reminder that Bernie could not even win the Dem primary, twice, much less the presidency)
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 4:05am
p.s. reality:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 4:12am
You know of course 1 lefty can mention something weird 1x, and the Fox-fed conservosphere will spread it like it has 95% Dem approval. Black sports stars took a knee during the anthem to protest police brutality and black treatment, and thus were condemned for "not supporting the troops". That's the retarded moronic world we live in. Those guys didn't say "defund". They didn't burn down storefronts or clear out a minority-owned store. They just peacefully took a knee to call attention to a problem. And they were excoriated hugely.
And now we got Elon to make it all worse. Yeah, there's woke who'll be a pain in the ass and will take themselves too seriously. But even at the WTO protest i witnessed, it was a few well-organized leftists/anarchists who quickly came in, did their damage (breaking select windows and such - before pyrotechnics days), and am-scrayed, while the peaceful protesters were left holding the bag.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 8:58am
breaking select windows and such -
you conveniently leave out the massive number of opportuntist rioters and looters wrecking whole commercial areas following the protest marches because: "yay, no more police!"; not to mention everyone else running out and buying guns to protect themselves from the same after they saw the results on the local tv broadcast
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 2:51pm
p.s. just a few examples of the 'cry of the unheard' to remind you:
Aftermath of Santa Monica Looting Shows City in Ruins | NBCLA, May 31, 2020
and hey Good Morning America! Aug. 10, 2020
interview after news station evacuation in Louisville: "it's scary, it's definitely scary"
Kenosha riots aftermath
And things like death, mayhem and looting from CHOP zone in Seattle; kids from the hood running through the backyards of liberal Wauwatosa, Wisconsin just to frighten and express their power; restaurant diners being attacked by white BLM protesters as the racist ruling class in Manhattan, San Francisco and Florida with threatening storming tables overturned; marchers going through Portland suburban areas at night yelling that the residents are occupiers gentrifers and need to give up their land and join the movement...
a few broken windows my ass, you sound like a spin machine for BLM
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 3:17pm
Wikipedia 2020–2022 United States racial unrest
And that's for the covered businesses; from what I heard tell, most weren't covered by insurance
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 3:27pm
and only since some may bring it up:
According to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.
One Year Since the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, DOJ memo
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 3:47pm
"between 15 million and 26 million people had participated at some point in the demonstrations in the United States, making the protests the largest in U.S. history" - so say 20million vs 2-3000 who entered the Capitol, 120K on the Mall mostly peaceful.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 4:27pm
Sigh, did you miss I was talking about old WTO protests? The pros who'd come in after the protests started, quickly target what would show damage, throw their bricks or whatever, and leave, while the avg joe/joeanne protester was oblivious.
And I mentioned non-BLM peaceful "take a knee" protests, that were scorned and labeled as unpatriotic.
So then we got the destructive assholes *partly* because we couldn't respond rationally and adult-like to the peaceful protesters 5 years earlier, so it was like the inner city '68 riots across the US or the Rodney King verdict fallout.
"They didn't burn down storefronts or clear out a minority-owned store. They just peacefully took a knee to call attention to a problem. " - so did I "leave out the massive number of opportunistic rioters..." ?? Or was I referring to exactly this? (and by mentioning these I meant many - and it tied into the change in police response to just let them have what they want).
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 4:20pm
Elon Musk at David Chapelle & Chris Rock:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 2:42pm
I think this guy has the correct takeaway:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 5:19pm
Top-notch input; he should be named CEO -
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 6:00pm