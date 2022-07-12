Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow stateBy artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 5:29am |
@Reuters, December 7, 4:27 AM EST
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German authorities on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor's office said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.
One active soldier and several reservists are among those being investigated, a spokesperson for the military intelligence service told Reuters. The active soldier is a member of the Special Forces Command, it said. A former parliamentary lawmaker from the far-right Alternative For Germany (AfD) who serves as a judge in Berlin was also among those detained, along with a former member of a German royal family.
Investigators suspect individual members of the group had concrete plans to storm the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin with a small armed group, the prosecutor's office said [....]
Deutsche Welle video in English - 3,000 police involved! - thorough 5 min. report
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 5:56am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 6:49am