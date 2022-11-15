Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Truthiness Jumps the SharkBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/30/2022 - 2:43am |
Starting with a post-op on Bennett's poor response to a NYT op-ed calling for a full military response to George Floyd/police brutality protesters (with the editor *not reading the op-ed before publishing*).
But also noting that up to *12%* of the nation participated in these *mostly peaceful* protests, so say 30 million. Imagine if the 3000 Jan6 protesters were 30 million, what destruction would have happened.
https://theracket.news/p/james-bennet-and-the-rewriting-of
And the flakiness if it all just gets amplified - little way to slow down false or misleading facts from those with a platform to work from (hint hint Elon...?)
- Add new comment
- 1664 reads
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 8:25am
Here's a guy that disagrees with you, he thinks the media has emphasis on "everything is about Trump" and that that's a warped priority
And I think: get used to that, it's how a lot of educated millennials and GenZ think. That GenX and Boomers still control what's covered and too many have Trump Derangement Syndrome. When Trump's an old guy like Biden who is going to die soon.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:34pm
Huh? The story i posted just above was about WaPo publishing 3 Trump related ledes as an "all about Trump" front page, incl his hardly surprising announcement since he's been running 2 1/2 years already anyway. And while Supreme Court ruling on his taxes, or his rape lawsuit or his NYC lawsuit are as newsworthy as his latest self-adoring speech, none are in general as newsworthy as a multi billion crypto meltdown, or a dozen or more other important stories, while the latest Elon pronouncement is already old news as well.Will Maggie have to get a life finally?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 5:53pm
Slap on wrist for GOP kray-krays targeting & trying to disenfranchise black voters:
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 2:31pm
Yglesias says moving left got the clicks and this was the influence of Facebook in the 2010's, among other things in this essay -
first cut available at the link -
he tweeted the second cut, which covers that point -
which has this notable reply
and here's the third cut he tweeted, which has a lot of replies stating that it's the same in many other fields
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 11:34am
p.s. this comment here at Dag always stuck in my my mind:
from
http://dagblog.com/link/he-was-playing-fireworks-one-flew-his-home-video-shows-31758
First comment there.
So it's you and Marcy vs. Yglesias and Emma and me.
'Truthiness' is in the eye of the beholder, I guess.
I don't listen to Fox cable and it's rightward competitors but nowadays I do look at a lot of Fox local coverage on crime and I gotta say: that's mostly factual with little 'truthiness". I realize that in many cases, they are promoting those stories on Twitter, while the other networks aren't as much until recently. Still, one could easily argue that the others are purposely ignoring it; I did. There might be a reason that they turn on Fox News at the dentist waiting room and the bank line? Because during the day, they actually do local news rather than political spin?
I also admit I do look at covearge that Murdoch has ordered in an anti-Trump vein. Because it's politically interesting to me.
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:11pm
You talking to me? (there's nobody else here) or who?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:55pm
Just pointing it out, don't know where else to plop it:
Olbermann, Greenwald and Taibbi walk into a bar....
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 5:18am
Sigh, how long the disinfo...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 5:27am
Sometimes just ridicule is the best response:
always good to keep in mind that the nutsos have always been with us - 1/3 of the population has always voted wack, they used to call in to the CSpan morning show to rant about what they heard on conservative talk radio the night before; now they have the internet to play with instead. (I remember I noticed Limbaugh's way of dealing with them was to pick one out to humiliate for like 20 mins.where he disagreed with everything they said, so that they came out of it using HIS talking points rather than theirs. Now they don't have that filter...)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 5:45am