New York City Will Hospitalize More Mentally Ill People InvoluntarilyBy artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 1:55pm |
Mayor Eric Adams directed the police and emergency medical workers to hospitalize people they deemed too mentally ill to care for themselves, even if they posed no threat to others
By Andy Newman & Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 29
[....] The effort will involve hospitalizing people involuntarily, even if they do not pose an immediate risk of harm to others.
“The common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent,” Mr. Adams said. “This myth must be put to rest. Going forward, we will make every effort to assist those who are suffering from mental illness and whose illness is endangering them by preventing them from meeting their basic human needs.”
The city said it would roll out training immediately to police officers, Emergency Medical Services staff and other medical personnel to “ensure compassionate care.” But the city’s new directive on the policy acknowledges that “case law does not provide extensive guidance regarding removals for mental health evaluations based on short interactions in the field.” [....]
Comments
