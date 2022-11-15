Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Truthiness Jumps the SharkBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/30/2022 - 2:43am |
Starting with a post-op on Bennett's poor response to a NYT op-ed calling for a full military response to George Floyd/police brutality protesters (with the editor *not reading the op-ed before publishing*).
But also noting that up to *12%* of the nation participated in these *mostly peaceful* protests, so say 30 million. Imagine if the 3000 Jan6 protesters were 30 million, what destruction would have happened.
https://theracket.news/p/james-bennet-and-the-rewriting-of
And the flakiness if it all just gets amplified - little way to slow down false or misleading facts from those with a platform to work from (hint hint Elon...?)
- Add new comment
- 635 reads
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 8:25am
Here's a guy that disagrees with you, he thinks the media has emphasis on "everything is about Trump" and that that's a warped priority
And I think: get used to that, it's how a lot of educated millennials and GenZ think. That GenX and Boomers still control what's covered and too many have Trump Derangement Syndrome. When Trump's an old guy like Biden who is going to die soon.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:34pm
Huh? The story i posted just above was about WaPo publishing 3 Trump related ledes as an "all about Trump" front page, incl his hardly surprising announcement since he's been running 2 1/2 years already anyway. And while Supreme Court ruling on his taxes, or his rape lawsuit or his NYC lawsuit are as newsworthy as his latest self-adoring speech, none are in general as newsworthy as a multi billion crypto meltdown, or a dozen or more other important stories, while the latest Elon pronouncement is already old news as well.Will Maggie have to get a life finally?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 5:53pm